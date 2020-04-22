Covid-19 bad for the gig-economy, but time for delivery economy

The first 21 days of “lockdown” have been partial, at best, mired by a lack of coordination, capacity and in some state infrastructure, the competence to articulate and enforce its intentions properly and consistently. Making government implement as crisply as the president speaks remains his plans’ Achilles Heels, and history is the best teacher. What the president announced is not a COVID-19 response – this IS SA’s economic plan, call it NDP, Asgisa, GEAR or RDP; and his intentions: to stimulate demand & supply, invest in infrastructure, impart economic reforms and transform the economy; could have been lifted from any Budget speech of the past decade and a half. COVID-19 is simply the catalyst, which raises the obvious questions about what prevented us from implementing these intentions before. The answer is not “Money”.

