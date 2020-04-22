IFQSAT: To Mask or Not to Mask?!

The prevailing wisdom on masks being worn by the healthy, who are not working in the essential services is changing, with scientific evidence meeting head-to-head with a growing number of personal experiences, from COVID survivors to anecdotal results of national responses.
Today we introduce you to our second small business that deserves a shout out for their
part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
And today we are talking to Adam Young the founder of Rowdy Bags which has been up
and running since 2012. As the name suggests, these folks make designer leather bags
of all description, but for now they have adapted to the lockdown regulations by producing reusable masks from a non-woven polymer fabric which reduces permeability.
The first 21 days of “lockdown” have been partial, at best, mired by a lack of coordination, capacity and in some state infrastructure, the competence to articulate and enforce its intentions properly and consistently. Making government implement as crisply as the president speaks remains his plans’ Achilles Heels, and history is the best teacher. What the president announced is not a COVID-19 response – this IS SA’s economic plan, call it NDP, Asgisa, GEAR or RDP; and his intentions: to stimulate demand & supply, invest in infrastructure, impart economic reforms and transform the economy; could have been lifted from any Budget speech of the past decade and a half. COVID-19 is simply the catalyst, which raises the obvious questions about what prevented us from implementing these intentions before. The answer is not “Money”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests:
Arno Lawrenz Global investment strategist at Ashburton Investments
Dr Jared Mackenzie medical scientist with extensive experience in several fields including tuberculosis, HIV and malari
Dr Ashley Pretorius | Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek
Global famine the united Nations pinpoints 10 countries to warn.
Global oil prices the extraordinary plunge in prices continues.
The UIF and Dept of Labour has now admitted that it cannot fulfill its mandate when it comes to processing claims and bringing relief to many. What now?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how well we
are geared for what may come after April 30, when an easing of regulations is expected.
Travel writer Di Brown has created virtualbucketlist.guru which seeks to aid the tourism industry by essentially selling futures on accommodation and experiences. They are calling on accommodation and service providers to list on the sites and get South Africans traveling again once lockdown ends.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Joanie Fredericks, co-founder of NEAD Community Development in Tafelsig, to find out how her organisation is helping out the poor and needy during lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
They are a homegrown textile company who decided to give their employees the tools
to make medical masks from home. And they are also supplying materials so other
manufacturers can also produce the much needed masks.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Vinpro's MD Rico Basson about getting clarity
from government to clear up why there has been a change of policy on the exporting of
wines, in an industry that has already lost R650million to the coronavirus lockdown
regulations.