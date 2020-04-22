IFQSAT: To Mask or Not to Mask?!

Streaming issues? Report here
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from... 22 April 2020 6:06 PM
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing th... 22 April 2020 5:38 PM
Homeschooling? You'll want to read this... The education department in the Western Cape wants to put parents' minds at rest over homeschooling expectations. 22 April 2020 2:51 PM
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works FNB’s "Covid-19 Cashflow Relief" is often misunderstood, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 22 April 2020 7:52 PM
Your face may be your most significant privacy concern They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more. 22 April 2020 7:23 PM
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT: To Mask or Not to Mask?!

#IFQSAT: To Mask or Not to Mask?!

The prevailing wisdom on masks being worn by the healthy, who are not working in the essential services is changing, with scientific evidence meeting head-to-head with a growing number of personal experiences, from COVID survivors to anecdotal results of national responses.

 



Small Business Shout-out: Rowdy Bags

22 April 2020 9:27 AM

Today we introduce you to our second small business that deserves a shout out for their
part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

And today we are talking to Adam Young the founder of Rowdy Bags which has been up
and running since 2012. As the name suggests, these folks make designer leather bags
of all description, but for now they have adapted to the lockdown regulations by producing reusable masks from a non-woven polymer fabric which reduces permeability.

#IFQSAT: Ramaphosa’s 3-Step Plan for Economic Recovery needs the kind of policy coordination and political will that R500bn could never buy

22 April 2020 8:52 AM

The first 21 days of “lockdown” have been partial, at best, mired by a lack of coordination, capacity and in some state infrastructure, the competence to articulate and enforce its intentions properly and consistently. Making government implement as crisply as the president speaks remains his plans’ Achilles Heels, and history is the best teacher. What the president announced is not a COVID-19 response – this IS SA’s economic plan, call it NDP, Asgisa, GEAR or RDP; and his intentions: to stimulate demand & supply, invest in infrastructure, impart economic reforms and transform the economy; could have been lifted from any Budget speech of the past decade and a half. COVID-19 is simply the catalyst, which raises the obvious questions about what prevented us from implementing these intentions before. The answer is not “Money”.

Covid-19 bad for the gig-economy, but time for delivery economy

22 April 2020 8:50 AM

Guests:

Arno Lawrenz Global investment strategist at Ashburton Investments

Dr Jared Mackenzie medical scientist with extensive experience in several fields including tuberculosis, HIV and malari

Dr Ashley Pretorius | Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek

The World View - A Coronavirus Vaccine

22 April 2020 7:59 AM

Global famine the united Nations pinpoints 10 countries to warn.

Global oil prices the extraordinary plunge in prices continues.

UIF dysfunction

22 April 2020 7:40 AM

The UIF and Dept of Labour has now admitted that it cannot fulfill its mandate when it comes to processing claims and bringing relief to many. What now?

Deputy Health Minister on post-April 30 SA

22 April 2020 7:37 AM

Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how well we
are geared for what may come after April 30, when an easing of regulations is expected.

Wanderlust Wednesday

22 April 2020 7:33 AM

Travel writer Di Brown has created virtualbucketlist.guru which seeks to aid the tourism industry by essentially selling futures on accommodation and experiences. They are calling on accommodation and service providers to list on the sites and get South Africans traveling again once lockdown ends.

How community organisations are helping during lockdown

22 April 2020 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Joanie Fredericks, co-founder of NEAD Community Development in Tafelsig, to find out how her organisation is helping out the poor and needy during lockdown.

Small Business Shout-out: Mungo

21 April 2020 8:59 AM

They are a homegrown textile company who decided to give their employees the tools
to make medical masks from home. And they are also supplying materials so other
manufacturers can also produce the much needed masks.

Wine sector baffled by government's reversal on export decision

21 April 2020 8:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Vinpro's MD Rico Basson about getting clarity
from government to clear up why there has been a change of policy on the exporting of
wines, in an industry that has already lost R650million to the coronavirus lockdown
regulations.

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3635, with 65 deaths

FNB client? There's misconception about how its 'Covid-19 Cashflow Relief' works

You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown

EWN Highlights

