Trendspotting Thursdays: Rise of Voice search

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
Let’s all sue China the US state of Missouri is taking legal action.
Romania’s lockdown they’re making an entire industry out of fining people.
Easter, Pesach and now Ramadaan. 2020 is seeing massive disruption to how the world's major religions mark their holidays. Sataar Parker from the Gatesville Mosque discusses how they are preparing for the holy month.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Defence spokesperson Siphiwe DlaminiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Vendors of the Big Issue have lost their means of earning a livelihood as a result of the
lockdown in South Africa, but the publishers have created a platform through which loyal customers and others can donate money to help out their favourite vendors. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Big Issue SA Managing Director Derek Carelse.
Today we introduce you to our second small business that deserves a shout out for their
part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
And today we are talking to Adam Young the founder of Rowdy Bags which has been up
and running since 2012. As the name suggests, these folks make designer leather bags
of all description, but for now they have adapted to the lockdown regulations by producing reusable masks from a non-woven polymer fabric which reduces permeability.
The first 21 days of “lockdown” have been partial, at best, mired by a lack of coordination, capacity and in some state infrastructure, the competence to articulate and enforce its intentions properly and consistently. Making government implement as crisply as the president speaks remains his plans’ Achilles Heels, and history is the best teacher. What the president announced is not a COVID-19 response – this IS SA’s economic plan, call it NDP, Asgisa, GEAR or RDP; and his intentions: to stimulate demand & supply, invest in infrastructure, impart economic reforms and transform the economy; could have been lifted from any Budget speech of the past decade and a half. COVID-19 is simply the catalyst, which raises the obvious questions about what prevented us from implementing these intentions before. The answer is not “Money”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests:
Arno Lawrenz Global investment strategist at Ashburton Investments
Dr Jared Mackenzie medical scientist with extensive experience in several fields including tuberculosis, HIV and malari
Dr Ashley Pretorius | Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek
Global famine the united Nations pinpoints 10 countries to warn.
Global oil prices the extraordinary plunge in prices continues.