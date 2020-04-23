Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
CPS out to dodge court order
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of Legal for Corruption Watch
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Understanding the role of the WHO in dealing with Global health issues
Guests
Dr Precious Matsoso - Director General at Department of Health
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it afford-The Clothing bank
Latest Local
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 22, cases surpass 1,000 mark The province has recorded 1,068 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Tuesday 21 April. The number of deaths has risen from... 22 April 2020 6:06 PM
Vague lockdown regulations can lead to unlawful orders, says Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says there are valid questions about the constitutionality of the regulations governing th... 22 April 2020 5:38 PM
Homeschooling? You'll want to read this... The education department in the Western Cape wants to put parents' minds at rest over homeschooling expectations. 22 April 2020 2:51 PM
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
Your face may be your most significant privacy concern They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more. 22 April 2020 7:23 PM
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers. 22 April 2020 12:42 PM
The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi admitted they just do not have the capacity to process the forms.... 22 April 2020 9:18 AM
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - The 2nd Coronavirus Wave

23 April 2020 7:57 AM

Let’s all sue China the US state of Missouri is taking legal action.

Romania’s lockdown they’re making an entire industry out of fining people.

Ramadan during lockdown

23 April 2020 7:32 AM

Easter, Pesach and now Ramadaan. 2020 is seeing massive disruption to how the world's major religions mark their holidays. Sataar Parker from the Gatesville Mosque discusses how they are preparing for the holy month.

70000 more soldiers deployed to help enforce lockdown

23 April 2020 7:27 AM

Refilwe speaks to Defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini

Trendspotting Thursdays: Rise of Voice search

23 April 2020 7:21 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

How to support your favourite Big Issue vendors during lockdown

23 April 2020 7:16 AM

Vendors of the Big Issue have lost their means of earning a livelihood as a result of the
lockdown in South Africa, but the publishers have created a platform through which loyal customers and others can donate money to help out their favourite vendors. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Big Issue SA Managing Director Derek Carelse.

Small Business Shout-out: Rowdy Bags

22 April 2020 9:27 AM

Today we introduce you to our second small business that deserves a shout out for their
part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

And today we are talking to Adam Young the founder of Rowdy Bags which has been up
and running since 2012. As the name suggests, these folks make designer leather bags
of all description, but for now they have adapted to the lockdown regulations by producing reusable masks from a non-woven polymer fabric which reduces permeability.

#IFQSAT: Ramaphosa’s 3-Step Plan for Economic Recovery needs the kind of policy coordination and political will that R500bn could never buy

22 April 2020 8:52 AM

The first 21 days of “lockdown” have been partial, at best, mired by a lack of coordination, capacity and in some state infrastructure, the competence to articulate and enforce its intentions properly and consistently. Making government implement as crisply as the president speaks remains his plans’ Achilles Heels, and history is the best teacher. What the president announced is not a COVID-19 response – this IS SA’s economic plan, call it NDP, Asgisa, GEAR or RDP; and his intentions: to stimulate demand & supply, invest in infrastructure, impart economic reforms and transform the economy; could have been lifted from any Budget speech of the past decade and a half. COVID-19 is simply the catalyst, which raises the obvious questions about what prevented us from implementing these intentions before. The answer is not “Money”.

Covid-19 bad for the gig-economy, but time for delivery economy

22 April 2020 8:50 AM

Guests:

Arno Lawrenz Global investment strategist at Ashburton Investments

Dr Jared Mackenzie medical scientist with extensive experience in several fields including tuberculosis, HIV and malari

Dr Ashley Pretorius | Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek

The World View - A Coronavirus Vaccine

22 April 2020 7:59 AM

Global famine the united Nations pinpoints 10 countries to warn.

Global oil prices the extraordinary plunge in prices continues.

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3635, with 65 deaths

Local

FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works

Business Lifestyle

You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown

Business Lifestyle

WHO praises South Africa's efforts to curb spread of COVID-19

23 April 2020 7:03 AM

CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us Covid

23 April 2020 6:59 AM

COVID-19 quick insights from 22 April

23 April 2020 6:52 AM

