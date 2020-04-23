Ramadan during lockdown

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Rehad Desai speaks on new movie "How to Steal a Country"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rehad Desai
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Linda Kantor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 14:10
Siv Ngesi speaks on campaign for feminine hygiene products
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 14:20
Stellenbosch Unite - Food support for families affected by Covid-19 and lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeanneret Momberg - Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Basson Laubscher - Lead Singer at Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The deployment of the SANDF in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Stupart
Today at 15:40
The HeadStart Trust Rural Relief Effort
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Jack - HeadStart Trust Rural Relief Effort trustee
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham on World Book Day!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dianne Dunkerley - Executive Manager, Grants Administration at Sassa
Today at 16:20
How useful the R350 grant is to people who receive it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity GroupProgramme coordinator at (PMBEJD)
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Previewing Cyril's Covid-19 address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 17:20
China faces a growing international backlash
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Roberts
Today at 17:46
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD NB
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Wood - co-director and co-cinematographer
