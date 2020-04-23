Trailblazer: Jackie Malton

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Siv Ngesi speaks on campaign for feminine hygiene products
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 14:20
Stellenbosch Unite - Food support for families affected by Covid-19 and lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeanneret Momberg - Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Basson Laubscher - Lead Singer at Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The deployment of the SANDF in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Stupart
Today at 15:40
The HeadStart Trust Rural Relief Effort
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Jack - HeadStart Trust Rural Relief Effort trustee
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham on World Book Day!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
How useful the R350 grant is to people who receive it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity GroupProgramme coordinator at (PMBEJD)
Today at 16:20
SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Busisiwe Memela - SASSA CEO
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Previewing Cyril's Covid-19 address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 17:20
China faces a growing international backlash
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Roberts
Today at 17:46
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD  NB 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Wood - co-director and co-cinematographer
Today at 20:48
reaction as premier
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 21:15
The Lockdown Binge - what’s good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing? US lecturer Brett Hamilton explains why it's crucial not to view the informal and formal sectors as two separate market players. 23 April 2020 12:18 PM
How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections are The Big Issue vendors. Here's how you help. 23 April 2020 11:28 AM
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Trailblazer: Jackie Malton

Trailblazer: Jackie Malton

Jackie Malton speaks to Refilwe Moloto about her life as a dedicated police officer, and
how she has since become the inspiration for popular television series character, DCI
Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect, and also a script consultant.

CBS Justice airs on DStv Channel 170



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small business Shout out: Biodelta

23 April 2020 9:07 AM

The company which produces and distributes health and wellness products has in the
last weeks become a crucial supplier in the fight against COVID-19, extending its
product range and manufacturing focus to deliver much-needed COVID-19 key
products.

Virus test kits, three-layer surgical masks, sanitisers and immune booster supplements
have now been fast-tracked in their production output. BioDelta has also undertaken to distribute ten percent of the production volume to the most vulnerable communities at no charge and there is an emphasis on fast-tracking distribution to facilities for the aged, medical and care workers.

The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

23 April 2020 8:38 AM

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.

CPS out to dodge court order

23 April 2020 8:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Karam Singh, the head of legal at Corruption Watch about
how Cash PayMaster Services and their parent company, Net1, are trying to get out of
paying back R316million to the state, by claiming they need to enter business rescue.

The World View - The 2nd Coronavirus Wave

23 April 2020 7:57 AM

Let’s all sue China the US state of Missouri is taking legal action.

Romania’s lockdown they’re making an entire industry out of fining people.

#IFQSAT:

23 April 2020 7:37 AM
Ramadan during lockdown

23 April 2020 7:32 AM

Easter, Pesach and now Ramadaan. 2020 is seeing massive disruption to how the world's major religions mark their holidays. Sataar Parker from the Gatesville Mosque discusses how they are preparing for the holy month.

70000 more soldiers deployed to help enforce lockdown

23 April 2020 7:27 AM

Refilwe speaks to Defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini

Trendspotting Thursdays: Rise of Voice search

23 April 2020 7:21 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

How to support your favourite Big Issue vendors during lockdown

23 April 2020 7:16 AM

Vendors of the Big Issue have lost their means of earning a livelihood as a result of the
lockdown in South Africa, but the publishers have created a platform through which loyal customers and others can donate money to help out their favourite vendors. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Big Issue SA Managing Director Derek Carelse.

Small Business Shout-out: Rowdy Bags

22 April 2020 9:27 AM

Today we introduce you to our second small business that deserves a shout out for their
part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

And today we are talking to Adam Young the founder of Rowdy Bags which has been up
and running since 2012. As the name suggests, these folks make designer leather bags
of all description, but for now they have adapted to the lockdown regulations by producing reusable masks from a non-woven polymer fabric which reduces permeability.

Solidarity Fund appoints 12 board members and CEO

23 April 2020 12:20 PM

Govt announces additional COVID-19 tax relief measures

23 April 2020 11:52 AM

'There’s no food or income’: CT communities facing hunger plea for help

23 April 2020 11:44 AM

