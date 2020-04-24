Kandua app to help around the house during lockdown

Refilwe speaks to Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.



Today’s isiXhosa word is THANDABUZA. It means to doubt, to have second thoughts. I

guess it’s because you ask a lot of questions when you’re in doubt. Thanda (like to/tend

to) buza (ask/question).



Ndiye, ndingayi? Uyandithanda, akandithandi? Is it 5G, bats or maybe it’s pangolins. To

make Pineapple beer or mqombothi? Is it “fellow South Africans” or “compatriots”. Are

they really going to die without Woolies roast chickens? Ivelaphi le R500 billion ka

Tat’uRamaphosa?



Even today’s word, THANDABUZA. I wasn’t too sure about it. Is it good enough? Is it a

good word? Should I even post it?

arrow_forward