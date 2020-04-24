Western Cape economy under coronavirus: a way forward

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 wrap - a look at the economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duma Gqubule - Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises as it becomes new epicentre in SA The province has recorded 1,153 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Wednesday 22 April. The number of deaths has risen fr... 23 April 2020 8:02 PM
Sassa CEO explains how the new Covid-19 unemployment grant will be rolled out Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela describes how the social security agency plans to identify and pay eligible beneficiaries. 23 April 2020 7:42 PM
'There's no way R350 Covid-19 grant can turn into the potential of a livelihood' NGO coordinator Mervyn Abrahams says the special coronavirus grant of R350 a month will not be enough to help the unemployed get b... 23 April 2020 6:28 PM
View all Local
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini. 23 April 2020 9:01 AM
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
View all Politics
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
View all Business
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Western Cape economy under coronavirus: a way forward

Western Cape economy under coronavirus: a way forward

Refilwe speaks to David Maynier MP W/Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunity



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The grim politics of lockdown the US

24 April 2020 7:23 AM

Prof John Stremlau looks at the grim reality of American politics under the coronavirus
lockdown which has now claimed more than 44 000 thousands lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa: Thandabuza

24 April 2020 7:10 AM

Refilwe speaks to Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.

Today’s isiXhosa word is THANDABUZA. It means to doubt, to have second thoughts. I
guess it’s because you ask a lot of questions when you’re in doubt. Thanda (like to/tend
to) buza (ask/question).

Ndiye, ndingayi? Uyandithanda, akandithandi? Is it 5G, bats or maybe it’s pangolins. To
make Pineapple beer or mqombothi? Is it “fellow South Africans” or “compatriots”. Are
they really going to die without Woolies roast chickens? Ivelaphi le R500 billion ka
Tat’uRamaphosa?

Even today’s word, THANDABUZA. I wasn’t too sure about it. Is it good enough? Is it a
good word? Should I even post it?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kandua app to help around the house during lockdown

24 April 2020 7:06 AM

Kandua connects you to vetted artisans all over the country. They also have a new DIY Coach service for those who want to attempt home repairs themselves.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small business Shout out: Biodelta

23 April 2020 9:07 AM

The company which produces and distributes health and wellness products has in the
last weeks become a crucial supplier in the fight against COVID-19, extending its
product range and manufacturing focus to deliver much-needed COVID-19 key
products.

Virus test kits, three-layer surgical masks, sanitisers and immune booster supplements
have now been fast-tracked in their production output. BioDelta has also undertaken to distribute ten percent of the production volume to the most vulnerable communities at no charge and there is an emphasis on fast-tracking distribution to facilities for the aged, medical and care workers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

23 April 2020 8:38 AM

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CPS out to dodge court order

23 April 2020 8:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Karam Singh, the head of legal at Corruption Watch about
how Cash PayMaster Services and their parent company, Net1, are trying to get out of
paying back R316million to the state, by claiming they need to enter business rescue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The 2nd Coronavirus Wave

23 April 2020 7:57 AM

Let’s all sue China the US state of Missouri is taking legal action.

Romania’s lockdown they’re making an entire industry out of fining people.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

23 April 2020 7:37 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramadan during lockdown

23 April 2020 7:32 AM

Easter, Pesach and now Ramadaan. 2020 is seeing massive disruption to how the world's major religions mark their holidays. Sataar Parker from the Gatesville Mosque discusses how they are preparing for the holy month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address

Local Business Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3953, with 75 deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

Parly finance committees welcome Treasury's tax relief packages

24 April 2020 6:59 AM

Payday brings home impact of lockdown on cash-strapped South Africans

24 April 2020 6:47 AM

Sunlight destroys coronavirus quickly, say US scientists

24 April 2020 6:21 AM

