With so many businesses teetering on the edge under lockdown regulations, my next
guest offers you the peace of mind of getting all your virtual admin, typing or bookkeeping needs taken care of so you can get back to business as usual as quickly and safely as possible.
Duma Gqubule provides listeners with a wrap of the weeks important coronavirus related news including President Ramaphosa's announcement that lockdown regulations will be loosened gradually as of May 1.
An Aid programme for Europe the EU agrees to bolster economies.
An Aid programme for Greenland the USA offers millions of dollars.
Refilwe speaks to David Maynier MP W/Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunity
Prof John Stremlau looks at the grim reality of American politics under the coronavirus
lockdown which has now claimed more than 44 000 thousands lives.
Refilwe speaks to Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.
Today’s isiXhosa word is THANDABUZA. It means to doubt, to have second thoughts. I
guess it’s because you ask a lot of questions when you’re in doubt. Thanda (like to/tend
to) buza (ask/question).
Ndiye, ndingayi? Uyandithanda, akandithandi? Is it 5G, bats or maybe it’s pangolins. To
make Pineapple beer or mqombothi? Is it “fellow South Africans” or “compatriots”. Are
they really going to die without Woolies roast chickens? Ivelaphi le R500 billion ka
Tat’uRamaphosa?
Even today’s word, THANDABUZA. I wasn’t too sure about it. Is it good enough? Is it a
good word? Should I even post it?
Kandua connects you to vetted artisans all over the country. They also have a new DIY Coach service for those who want to attempt home repairs themselves.
The company which produces and distributes health and wellness products has in the
last weeks become a crucial supplier in the fight against COVID-19, extending its
product range and manufacturing focus to deliver much-needed COVID-19 key
products.
Virus test kits, three-layer surgical masks, sanitisers and immune booster supplements
have now been fast-tracked in their production output. BioDelta has also undertaken to distribute ten percent of the production volume to the most vulnerable communities at no charge and there is an emphasis on fast-tracking distribution to facilities for the aged, medical and care workers.
Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.