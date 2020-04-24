Small Business Shout-out: Get Stuff Done

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
OZCF Market
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Mandy Johnson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises as it becomes new epicentre in SA The province has recorded 1,153 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Wednesday 22 April. The number of deaths has risen fr... 23 April 2020 8:02 PM
Sassa CEO explains how the new Covid-19 unemployment grant will be rolled out Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela describes how the social security agency plans to identify and pay eligible beneficiaries. 23 April 2020 7:42 PM
'There's no way R350 Covid-19 grant can turn into the potential of a livelihood' NGO coordinator Mervyn Abrahams says the special coronavirus grant of R350 a month will not be enough to help the unemployed get b... 23 April 2020 6:28 PM
View all Local
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini. 23 April 2020 9:01 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Small Business Shout-out: Get Stuff Done

Small Business Shout-out: Get Stuff Done

With so many businesses teetering on the edge under lockdown regulations, my next
guest offers you the peace of mind of getting all your virtual admin, typing or bookkeeping needs taken care of so you can get back to business as usual as quickly and safely as possible.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Covid-19 wrap - a look at the economy

24 April 2020 8:28 AM

Duma Gqubule provides listeners with a wrap of the weeks important coronavirus related news including President Ramaphosa's announcement that lockdown regulations will be loosened gradually as of May 1.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Syrian Torture Trial

24 April 2020 7:58 AM

An Aid programme for Europe the EU agrees to bolster economies.

An Aid programme for Greenland the USA offers millions of dollars.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

24 April 2020 7:53 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape economy under coronavirus: a way forward

24 April 2020 7:35 AM

Refilwe speaks to David Maynier MP W/Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunity

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The grim politics of lockdown the US

24 April 2020 7:23 AM

Prof John Stremlau looks at the grim reality of American politics under the coronavirus
lockdown which has now claimed more than 44 000 thousands lives.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa: Thandabuza

24 April 2020 7:10 AM

Refilwe speaks to Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.

Today’s isiXhosa word is THANDABUZA. It means to doubt, to have second thoughts. I
guess it’s because you ask a lot of questions when you’re in doubt. Thanda (like to/tend
to) buza (ask/question).

Ndiye, ndingayi? Uyandithanda, akandithandi? Is it 5G, bats or maybe it’s pangolins. To
make Pineapple beer or mqombothi? Is it “fellow South Africans” or “compatriots”. Are
they really going to die without Woolies roast chickens? Ivelaphi le R500 billion ka
Tat’uRamaphosa?

Even today’s word, THANDABUZA. I wasn’t too sure about it. Is it good enough? Is it a
good word? Should I even post it?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kandua app to help around the house during lockdown

24 April 2020 7:06 AM

Kandua connects you to vetted artisans all over the country. They also have a new DIY Coach service for those who want to attempt home repairs themselves.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small business Shout out: Biodelta

23 April 2020 9:07 AM

The company which produces and distributes health and wellness products has in the
last weeks become a crucial supplier in the fight against COVID-19, extending its
product range and manufacturing focus to deliver much-needed COVID-19 key
products.

Virus test kits, three-layer surgical masks, sanitisers and immune booster supplements
have now been fast-tracked in their production output. BioDelta has also undertaken to distribute ten percent of the production volume to the most vulnerable communities at no charge and there is an emphasis on fast-tracking distribution to facilities for the aged, medical and care workers.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies Focus on Russia

23 April 2020 8:38 AM

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address

Local Business Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3953, with 75 deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

#CyrilFridays: Citizens laud President Ramaphosa for his courage, determination

24 April 2020 10:14 AM

COVID-19 transmission risk key factor in determining resumption of business

24 April 2020 10:02 AM

DA, EFF, Cosatu react to Ramaphosa’s decision to relax some lockdown regulations

24 April 2020 9:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA