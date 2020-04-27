Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
How will opening of businesses be managed in the western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 09:50
Robert Mcdonald
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robert Mcdonald - Mayoral Spokesperson at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
What strategy is in place for the opening of ECDs when parents go back to work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Frank Manson
Today at 10:16
BBC Lookahead
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
#Saveyourfaves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Jan Vermeulen - Tech talk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
3 reasons why you will never be financially independent!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Agility for businesses in times of crisis is crucial
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Mignon Reyneke - Associate Professor of Digital Marketing at Graduate School of Business (GSB UCT)
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4546, with 87 deaths Another death is reported in the Western Cape. 26 April 2020 8:48 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
View all Local
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Win Seychelles dream holiday with CapeTalk - Tune in from Tues 28 March to enter When it’s all systems go CapeTalk wants to send a listener and 3 friends or family on an 8-night island escape worth R160 000. 24 April 2020 8:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shout-out: Shawarma Express

27 April 2020 9:12 AM

Our next guest was not about to let that happen to his staff. Trevor Wittles of Shawarma
Express decided to change the way they do business and is now essentially preparing
and delivering the raw ingredients for your own DIY shawarma, like pita bread, wraps,
meat, hummus and even the tahini.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil

27 April 2020 8:35 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

HSRC Report details SA's response to lockdown

27 April 2020 8:24 AM

Mia Malan the founder and editor of Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism speaks to
Refilwe Moloto around concerns emerging from an HSRC report showing that 1 in 2
people questioned indicated a sense of security during the lockdown, and so they
perceived themselves to be at low risk. Only 1 in 5 people believed that they are at high
risk of infection.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid-19

27 April 2020 7:58 AM

The Branson pickle the virgin airlines billionaire boss is asking for a bailout.

Kim Jong Un is it possible to know if he is alive or dead or sick.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The state of our water supply as we head into the winter season

27 April 2020 7:31 AM

Dr Peter Johnston from UCT's Climate Systems Analysis group evaluates our water supply security as we head into winter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Treasury on SA's 500 billion rand stimulus package

27 April 2020 7:28 AM

National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane joins Refilwe Moloto to explain how government is putting together an historic 500 billion rand stimulus package to save South Africa's economy from the ravages of the coronavirus lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Interest rate relief for who?

27 April 2020 7:10 AM

The slashing of interest rates isn't a blessing for everyone. What are the prospects of those living off interest? Pieter Koekemoer from Coronation is our Moolah Monday guest.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on provincial health department's call for volunteers

27 April 2020 7:06 AM

We get an update from the DoH on their drive to recruit volunteers to assist in the fight against coronavirus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shout-out: Get Stuff Done

24 April 2020 9:20 AM

With so many businesses teetering on the edge under lockdown regulations, my next
guest offers you the peace of mind of getting all your virtual admin, typing or bookkeeping needs taken care of so you can get back to business as usual as quickly and safely as possible.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4546, with 87 deaths

Local

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

Local

Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism

Local Politics

When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Taxi carrying 11 adults, 11 kids caught during lockdown roadblock

26 April 2020 7:05 PM

Lockdown survey: 26% of South Africans say they have no money for food

26 April 2020 5:09 PM

SA lab company in hot water with Lesotho paper over alleged fake news

26 April 2020 4:44 PM

