IFQSAT: Freedom is agency. Freedom is choice. This Freedom Day, let’s ensure our children are afforded as much right to freedom as we are

Our next guest was not about to let that happen to his staff. Trevor Wittles of Shawarma
Express decided to change the way they do business and is now essentially preparing
and delivering the raw ingredients for your own DIY shawarma, like pita bread, wraps,
meat, hummus and even the tahini.
Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.
Mia Malan the founder and editor of Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism speaks to
Refilwe Moloto around concerns emerging from an HSRC report showing that 1 in 2
people questioned indicated a sense of security during the lockdown, and so they
perceived themselves to be at low risk. Only 1 in 5 people believed that they are at high
risk of infection.
The Branson pickle the virgin airlines billionaire boss is asking for a bailout.
Kim Jong Un is it possible to know if he is alive or dead or sick.
Dr Peter Johnston from UCT's Climate Systems Analysis group evaluates our water supply security as we head into winter.
National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane joins Refilwe Moloto to explain how government is putting together an historic 500 billion rand stimulus package to save South Africa's economy from the ravages of the coronavirus lockdown.
The slashing of interest rates isn't a blessing for everyone. What are the prospects of those living off interest? Pieter Koekemoer from Coronation is our Moolah Monday guest.
We get an update from the DoH on their drive to recruit volunteers to assist in the fight against coronavirus.
With so many businesses teetering on the edge under lockdown regulations, my next
guest offers you the peace of mind of getting all your virtual admin, typing or bookkeeping needs taken care of so you can get back to business as usual as quickly and safely as possible.