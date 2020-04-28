Tech Tuesday: NGO School in a Box offers free online content

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
Saving SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka
Today at 08:21
South Africans researchers and innovators take on Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ashley Pretorius - Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Car maintenance in COvid lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 10:33
What are your rights as a consumer with the National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest news from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 21:15
Lockdown effects on Indy bookstores. - Gavin Joachim, Mervyn Sloman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19. 25 April 2020 10:14 AM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Tech Tuesday: NGO School in a Box offers free online content

Tech Tuesday: NGO School in a Box offers free online content

Refilwe Molo speaks to Noma Moyo, project manager at the NGO School in a Box, who
have now made their education resources freely available during the lockdown period.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

28 April 2020 7:59 AM

Anti lockdown protests a number of countries have freedom issues.

The psychological impact Britain's increasing mental health problems.

Sport without fans some sports are set to return sort of.

#IFQSAT:

28 April 2020 7:49 AM
UCT support to students for online learning which gets going from today

28 April 2020 7:45 AM

UCT's vice chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how
the tertiary institution is geared up to for online learning and what challenges they still
face.

What came out of the Health Minister's Freedom Day briefing

28 April 2020 7:21 AM

Dr Yogan Pillay, the Deputy DG of Health gives Refilwe Moloto a wrap of what came
out of the Health Minister's Freedom Day briefing to parliament's health committee.

Small Business Shout-out: Shawarma Express

27 April 2020 9:12 AM

Our next guest was not about to let that happen to his staff. Trevor Wittles of Shawarma
Express decided to change the way they do business and is now essentially preparing
and delivering the raw ingredients for your own DIY shawarma, like pita bread, wraps,
meat, hummus and even the tahini.

The Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil

27 April 2020 8:35 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.

HSRC Report details SA's response to lockdown

27 April 2020 8:24 AM

Mia Malan the founder and editor of Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism speaks to
Refilwe Moloto around concerns emerging from an HSRC report showing that 1 in 2
people questioned indicated a sense of security during the lockdown, and so they
perceived themselves to be at low risk. Only 1 in 5 people believed that they are at high
risk of infection.

The World View - Covid-19

27 April 2020 7:58 AM

The Branson pickle the virgin airlines billionaire boss is asking for a bailout.

Kim Jong Un is it possible to know if he is alive or dead or sick.

#IFQSAT: Freedom is agency. Freedom is choice. This Freedom Day, let's ensure our children are afforded as much right to freedom as we are

27 April 2020 7:43 AM

A long, heartwarming conversation with my niece reaffirmed a long-held view about listening to and respecting the wants and insistences of children in our lives as much as our own.

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4,793, with 90 deaths

Local

Shawarma Express saves its employees' jobs with nimble 'survival technique'

Business

1000s of

Local Opinion Politics

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 quick insights from 27 April

28 April 2020 7:27 AM

3 CT police stations closed due to COVID-19 infections

28 April 2020 7:00 AM

Ramaphosa: SA will still face challenges after turning tide on COVID-19

28 April 2020 6:31 AM

