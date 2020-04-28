Anti lockdown protests a number of countries have freedom issues.
The psychological impact Britain’s increasing mental health problems.
Sport without fans some sports are set to return sort of.
UCT's vice chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how
the tertiary institution is geared up to for online learning and what challenges they still
face.
Dr Yogan Pillay, the Deputy DG of Health gives Refilwe Moloto a wrap of what came
out of the Health Minister's Freedom Day briefing to parliament's health committee.
Refilwe Molo speaks to Noma Moyo, project manager at the NGO School in a Box, who
have now made their education resources freely available during the lockdown period.
Our next guest was not about to let that happen to his staff. Trevor Wittles of Shawarma
Express decided to change the way they do business and is now essentially preparing
and delivering the raw ingredients for your own DIY shawarma, like pita bread, wraps,
meat, hummus and even the tahini.
Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.
Mia Malan the founder and editor of Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism speaks to
Refilwe Moloto around concerns emerging from an HSRC report showing that 1 in 2
people questioned indicated a sense of security during the lockdown, and so they
perceived themselves to be at low risk. Only 1 in 5 people believed that they are at high
risk of infection.
The Branson pickle the virgin airlines billionaire boss is asking for a bailout.
Kim Jong Un is it possible to know if he is alive or dead or sick.
A long, heartwarming conversation with my niece reaffirmed a long-held view about listening to and respecting the wants and insistences of children in our lives as much as our own.