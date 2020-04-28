IFQSAT: We’re allowed to accept Cuba’s medical assistance as, largely, a scientific intervention

Today at 13:32 Minute of Mindfulness - Refiloe Nyoni Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 13:40 Ventilators - who needs them, do we have enough of them and why is the death rate on them so high? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Professor Guy Richards - Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University

Today at 14:46 Swim Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Buff Van Westenbrugge

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Chad Saaiman Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Chad Saaiman - Singer at ...

Today at 15:10 .The buying, selling and reading of books is an essential service Mr President Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mark Gevisser - Content Advisor at Heritage Education And Tourism

Today at 15:20 Level 4: What are fine dining restaurants planning? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Luke Dale-Roberts

Today at 15:40 The re-opening of education Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Xolani Fakude - Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union

Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Is the South African Covid-19 epidemic different from the rest of the world? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Max Price - former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town.

Today at 16:20 Could SA's lockdown 'experiment' help chart a path to a more sober, less violent country? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Koot Kotz - South African medical doctor, PHD candidate in healthcare management at Oxford.

Today at 17:05 Tested positive for coronavirus or been close to someone who has? You are urgently needed for SA’s rapid test study  AE Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Elizabeth Mayne - head of immunology at Wits University, and the principal investigator for this study,

Today at 17:20 The reappearance of the Evita video trout-fishing with Cyril Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pieter Dirk Uys

Today at 17:46 Invitation to "lay-bye" theatre tickets and support out-of-work actors during the Caronavirus pandemic MG Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute at ...

