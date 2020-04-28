IFQSAT: We’re allowed to accept Cuba’s medical assistance as, largely, a scientific intervention

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Refiloe Nyoni
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Ventilators - who needs them, do we have enough of them and why is the death rate on them so high?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Professor Guy Richards - Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University
Today at 14:46
Swim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Buff Van Westenbrugge
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Chad Saaiman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chad Saaiman - Singer at ...
Today at 15:10
.The buying, selling and reading of books is an essential service Mr President
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Gevisser - Content Advisor at Heritage Education And Tourism
Today at 15:20
Level 4: What are fine dining restaurants planning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Today at 15:40
The re-opening of education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Fakude - Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Is the South African Covid-19 epidemic different from the rest of the world?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Max Price - former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town.
Today at 16:20
Could SA's lockdown 'experiment' help chart a path to a more sober, less violent country?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Koot Kotz - South African medical doctor, PHD candidate in healthcare management at Oxford.
Today at 17:05
Tested positive for coronavirus or been close to someone who has? You are urgently needed for SA’s rapid test study  AE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elizabeth Mayne - head of immunology at Wits University, and the principal investigator for this study,
Today at 17:20
The reappearance of the Evita video trout-fishing with Cyril
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Dirk Uys
Today at 17:46
Invitation to "lay-bye" theatre tickets and support out-of-work actors during the Caronavirus pandemic MG
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute at ...
Today at 21:15
Lockdown effects on Indy bookstores. - Gavin Joachim, Mervyn Sloman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Latest Local
Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients. 28 April 2020 12:28 PM
Death knell still ringing for SAA Financial journalist Ray Mahlaka asks 'What's the plan Gordhan?' as SAA limps towards retrenchment deadline. 28 April 2020 11:45 AM
Las Paletas ice cream co. thanks Cape Town for lockdown support All the online sales are going towards staff salaries as directors forgo pay, says Las Palesa director Jason Sandell. 28 April 2020 11:09 AM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients. 26 April 2020 10:48 AM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it. 27 April 2020 12:29 PM
Good job, Cape Town! Still using far less water than before Day Zero was a thing “Domestic use is increasing, but it’s still half of what we used in the old days,” says UCT climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston. 27 April 2020 9:31 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT: We’re allowed to accept Cuba’s medical assistance as, largely, a scientific intervention

#IFQSAT: We’re allowed to accept Cuba’s medical assistance as, largely, a scientific intervention

Cuba elicits polarizing responses – with political ideologies ranging from seeing Cuban medical support as a social savior to a political bogeyman. South Africa’s strategic relationship with the country has been highlighted by the President as a driver of the support in responding to COVID-19, but medical expertise is also one of the country’s biggest exports to a range of nations around the world. This needn’t be seen as necessarily altruistic or menacing: the arrival of Cuban medical expertise can be accepted as an opportunistic intervention of well-trained science in public health at a time when we need it most.



Small Business Shout-out: Las Paletas

28 April 2020 9:18 AM

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only
to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

My next guest is Jason Sandell of Las Paletas, and he joins us now to talk about how he
has had to pivot, to save jobs and keep his business afloat.

South Africans researchers and innovators take on Covid-19

28 April 2020 8:50 AM

Dr Ashley Pretorius is the managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek,
and talks to Refilwe Moloto about their work in developing a test kit as part of SA's
Covid-19 task team.

Saving SAA

28 April 2020 8:24 AM

Journalist Ray Mahlaka takes a look at the latest developments in the SAA saga, with
government seemingly intent on saving jobs, while business rescue practitioners are
preparing to shut it down, costing thousands of jobs.

The World View - Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

28 April 2020 7:59 AM

Anti lockdown protests a number of countries have freedom issues.

The psychological impact Britain’s increasing mental health problems.

Sport without fans some sports are set to return sort of.

UCT support to students for online learning which gets going from today

28 April 2020 7:45 AM

UCT's vice chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how
the tertiary institution is geared up to for online learning and what challenges they still
face.

What came out of the Health Minister's Freedom Day briefing

28 April 2020 7:21 AM

Dr Yogan Pillay, the Deputy DG of Health gives Refilwe Moloto a wrap of what came
out of the Health Minister's Freedom Day briefing to parliament's health committee.

Tech Tuesday: NGO School in a Box offers free online content

28 April 2020 7:01 AM

Refilwe Molo speaks to Noma Moyo, project manager at the NGO School in a Box, who
have now made their education resources freely available during the lockdown period.

Small Business Shout-out: Shawarma Express

27 April 2020 9:12 AM

Our next guest was not about to let that happen to his staff. Trevor Wittles of Shawarma
Express decided to change the way they do business and is now essentially preparing
and delivering the raw ingredients for your own DIY shawarma, like pita bread, wraps,
meat, hummus and even the tahini.

The Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil

27 April 2020 8:35 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.

Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing

Politics Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4,793, with 90 deaths

Local

Shawarma Express saves its employees’ jobs with nimble 'survival technique'

Business

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Local

Trump angers China by warning US may seek damages over virus

28 April 2020 12:52 PM

Winter is coming: Warning issued for heavy rain, cold temps, snow in parts of SA

28 April 2020 12:32 PM

SA Express placed under provisional liquidation

28 April 2020 11:39 AM

