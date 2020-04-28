South Africans researchers and innovators take on Covid-19

Dr Ashley Pretorius is the managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek,
and talks to Refilwe Moloto about their work in developing a test kit as part of SA's
Covid-19 task team.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only
to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
My next guest is Jason Sandell of Las Paletas, and he joins us now to talk about how he
has had to pivot, to save jobs and keep his business afloat.
Journalist Ray Mahlaka takes a look at the latest developments in the SAA saga, with
government seemingly intent on saving jobs, while business rescue practitioners are
preparing to shut it down, costing thousands of jobs.
Anti lockdown protests a number of countries have freedom issues.
The psychological impact Britain’s increasing mental health problems.
Sport without fans some sports are set to return sort of.
UCT's vice chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how
the tertiary institution is geared up to for online learning and what challenges they still
face.
Dr Yogan Pillay, the Deputy DG of Health gives Refilwe Moloto a wrap of what came
out of the Health Minister's Freedom Day briefing to parliament's health committee.
Refilwe Molo speaks to Noma Moyo, project manager at the NGO School in a Box, who
have now made their education resources freely available during the lockdown period.
Our next guest was not about to let that happen to his staff. Trevor Wittles of Shawarma
Express decided to change the way they do business and is now essentially preparing
and delivering the raw ingredients for your own DIY shawarma, like pita bread, wraps,
meat, hummus and even the tahini.
Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.