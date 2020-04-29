The World View - Vulnerable countries extra virus concerns

Corona consequences 3 things that have become serious issues.
Top flight sport some in Britain & beyond are itching to return to action.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Duncan McLeod of Tech Central about why he believes government is shooting itself in the foot by not allowing online business and ecommerce
to operate unfettered under lockdown regulations.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thembinkosi Bonakele of the Competition Commission about
their decision to charge Dischem for unfair price increases which took place after the
outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane expands on some of the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa which we can expect as we enter level four of
the lockdown, hopefully after April 30.
A pod of orca have been sighted in False Bay, foraging near Buffels Bay. Refilwe Moloto
speaks to Dave Hurwitz of The Simon's Town Boat Company, who was commissioned by
a media company to go out and report on the sighting.
Pandemic prices for fresh produce are interesting. Pineapples are UP, but potatoes and avo's are down. What can supply and demand tell us about what's going on in SA? CEO of the RSA Group, Jaco Oosthuizen, weighs in.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only
to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
My next guest is Jason Sandell of Las Paletas, and he joins us now to talk about how he
has had to pivot, to save jobs and keep his business afloat.
Dr Ashley Pretorius is the managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek,
and talks to Refilwe Moloto about their work in developing a test kit as part of SA's
Covid-19 task team.
Journalist Ray Mahlaka takes a look at the latest developments in the SAA saga, with
government seemingly intent on saving jobs, while business rescue practitioners are
preparing to shut it down, costing thousands of jobs.