Will our e-commerce ban under lockdown backfire?

Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Some Thyme
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What should education in SA look like post covid-19?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Today at 10:08
Addressing the Covid 19 funding shortage for elderly residential care facilities in the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Geffen, Dr - General Practitioner at ...
Today at 10:27
Save Your Faves- help save your favourite small business campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Gift of the Givers rolls out their drive through Covid-19 testing center in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Naeem Kathrada - One of the organisers from Gift of the Givers
Today at 10:45
Century City feed a family Initiative
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gary Koetser - CEO Century city convention centre and hotel
Today at 11:05
Stats SA release tourism data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 11:22
UIF relayed queries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mitch Illbury
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 35 with 1,778 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,778 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 607 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 33 to 35. 28 April 2020 7:48 PM
SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry More the 2 500 people have signed the petition asking President Ramaphosa to allow deliveries of all books from 1 May. 28 April 2020 5:29 PM
[LISTEN] The truth about C-19 deaths and ventilators Professor Guy Richards at Wits University explains the who, what, when, and whys of using ventilators for Covid-19 patients. 28 April 2020 3:20 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
Treasury will have to step in where Land Bank defaults on bonds, says AgriSA CEO We must to keep the value chain and the food systems going at all costs to avoid a food insecurity situation, says Omri van Zyl. 28 April 2020 1:49 PM
Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer Parents are invited to an online event this Wednesday with specialist parent psychologist and author of "How to Raise a Man", Mega... 28 April 2020 5:49 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it. 27 April 2020 12:29 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Will our e-commerce ban under lockdown backfire?

Will our e-commerce ban under lockdown backfire?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Duncan McLeod of Tech Central about why he believes government is shooting itself in the foot by not allowing online business and ecommerce
to operate unfettered under lockdown regulations.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Competition Commission takes action on Dischem

29 April 2020 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thembinkosi Bonakele of the Competition Commission about
their decision to charge Dischem for unfair price increases which took place after the
outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World View - Vulnerable countries extra virus concerns

29 April 2020 7:56 AM

Corona consequences 3 things that have become serious issues.

Top flight sport some in Britain & beyond are itching to return to action.

#IFQSAT:

29 April 2020 7:52 AM
Tourism Minister on Economic Cluster briefing

29 April 2020 7:27 AM

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane expands on some of the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa which we can expect as we enter level four of
the lockdown, hopefully after April 30.

Wanderlust Wednesday: Orca pod spotted in False Bay

29 April 2020 7:13 AM

A pod of orca have been sighted in False Bay, foraging near Buffels Bay. Refilwe Moloto
speaks to Dave Hurwitz of The Simon's Town Boat Company, who was commissioned by
a media company to go out and report on the sighting.

Pineapple prices up 80%

29 April 2020 7:11 AM

Pandemic prices for fresh produce are interesting. Pineapples are UP, but potatoes and avo's are down. What can supply and demand tell us about what's going on in SA? CEO of the RSA Group, Jaco Oosthuizen, weighs in.

Small Business Shout-out: Las Paletas

28 April 2020 9:18 AM

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only
to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

My next guest is Jason Sandell of Las Paletas, and he joins us now to talk about how he
has had to pivot, to save jobs and keep his business afloat.

South Africans researchers and innovators take on Covid-19

28 April 2020 8:50 AM

Dr Ashley Pretorius is the managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek,
and talks to Refilwe Moloto about their work in developing a test kit as part of SA's
Covid-19 task team.

Saving SAA

28 April 2020 8:24 AM

Journalist Ray Mahlaka takes a look at the latest developments in the SAA saga, with
government seemingly intent on saving jobs, while business rescue practitioners are
preparing to shut it down, costing thousands of jobs.

What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains

Local Lifestyle

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4996 with 93 deaths

Local

Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate

Local World

EWN Highlights

Labour Minister worried about low number of UIF applications from employers

29 April 2020 8:26 AM

Sadtu wants assurances govt has plan for overcrowding when schools reopen

29 April 2020 8:17 AM

COVID-19 quick insights from 28 April

29 April 2020 8:05 AM

