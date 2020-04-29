IFQSAT: The Great Capetonian Bake Off

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Over 300 people tested at Covid-19 drive thru testing centre in CPT Disaster response NGO Gift of the Givers set up the drive-thru testing station in Belville four weeks ago. 29 April 2020 12:14 PM
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes. 29 April 2020 11:43 AM
Cops on C-19 frontline forced to buy own protective gear claims union As it's confirmed that a Saps officer has died from coronavirus in KZN, Sapu says not enough is being done to protect its members. 29 April 2020 10:53 AM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It's a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes. 29 April 2020 11:43 AM
'We saw Dis-Chem price hikes of 43 -45% and importantly a rise in gross margins' Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele explains the case against the company accused of price gouging during lockdown. 29 April 2020 11:33 AM
View all Business
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains Spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains the difference and outlines testing and screening measures in the province. 29 April 2020 7:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT: The Great Capetonian Bake Off

#IFQSAT: The Great Capetonian Bake Off

An attempt at one of the great Prue Leith's delicious recipes from the cook book she gave me turned into a trilogy of Lord of the Rings proportions!  

I feel quite strongly that bakers are saints, and Prue is their patron



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shout-out: Some Thyme

29 April 2020 9:48 AM

Yoram Segall had to think quickly and essentially rebuild his business overnight. But
today he has managed to save the jobs of all his dedicated staff and is delivering to
households and not hotels.

Will our e-commerce ban under lockdown backfire?

29 April 2020 8:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Duncan McLeod of Tech Central about why he believes government is shooting itself in the foot by not allowing online business and ecommerce
to operate unfettered under lockdown regulations.

Competition Commission takes action on Dischem

29 April 2020 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thembinkosi Bonakele of the Competition Commission about
their decision to charge Dischem for unfair price increases which took place after the
outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World View - Vulnerable countries extra virus concerns

29 April 2020 7:56 AM

Corona consequences 3 things that have become serious issues.

Top flight sport some in Britain & beyond are itching to return to action.

Police union fears over Covid-19 cop shop shut downs

29 April 2020 7:44 AM

With five Cape police stations having been forced to shut down due to coronavirus
infections, Oscar Skommere the National Spokesperson for the South African Police Union is raising concerns saying proper health and safety protocols are not being followed and there is a lack of basic safety equipment for officers like gloves and facemasks.

 

 

 

 

Tourism Minister on Economic Cluster briefing

29 April 2020 7:27 AM

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane expands on some of the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa which we can expect as we enter level four of
the lockdown, hopefully after April 30.

Wanderlust Wednesday: Orca pod spotted in False Bay

29 April 2020 7:13 AM

A pod of orca have been sighted in False Bay, foraging near Buffels Bay. Refilwe Moloto
speaks to Dave Hurwitz of The Simon's Town Boat Company, who was commissioned by
a media company to go out and report on the sighting.

Pineapple prices up 80%

29 April 2020 7:11 AM

Pandemic prices for fresh produce are interesting. Pineapples are UP, but potatoes and avo's are down. What can supply and demand tell us about what's going on in SA? CEO of the RSA Group, Jaco Oosthuizen, weighs in.

Small Business Shout-out: Las Paletas

28 April 2020 9:18 AM

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only
to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

My next guest is Jason Sandell of Las Paletas, and he joins us now to talk about how he
has had to pivot, to save jobs and keep his business afloat.

EWN Highlights

Edcon to file for voluntary business rescue after losing R2bn in sales
29 April 2020 11:53 AM

29 April 2020 11:53 AM

eThekwini to move to Level 4 lockdown with rest of SA, says Zikala
29 April 2020 11:32 AM

29 April 2020 11:32 AM

Mkhize: Data shows lockdown has achieved its main function
29 April 2020 10:47 AM

29 April 2020 10:47 AM

