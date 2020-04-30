Food parcels not being received

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sharna Fernandez, the Western Cape MEC for Social Development, about the distribution of food parcels to the needy.
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang
Guest:Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
Advocate Sello Alcock talks to Refilwe Moloto about the future of the Edcon group as it
enters into business rescue after suffering a R2billion loss because of the Covid-19
lockdown.
A baby boy for Boris the latest in the U.K. PM’s rollercoaster life.
VE day changes street parties & parades are cancelled for May the 8th.
Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Learn from some of South Africa's greatest musicians with Bandwith.Pro. Creator, Dr Schalk van der Merwe explains how this works.
Yoram Segall had to think quickly and essentially rebuild his business overnight. But
today he has managed to save the jobs of all his dedicated staff and is delivering to
households and not hotels.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Duncan McLeod of Tech Central about why he believes government is shooting itself in the foot by not allowing online business and ecommerce
to operate unfettered under lockdown regulations.