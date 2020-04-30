IFQSAT: Policy Making is about incentivisation and disincentivisation of behaviours - this requires solid trust

The trust that Cyril Ramaphosa has painstakingly built between citizens and government was severely undermined by COGTA Minister’s Dlamini-Zuma’s stunning & poorly-explained about turn on cigarettes. This arbitrary breach will affect compliance with lockdown requirements, adversely - well beyond the prohibition of cigarettes.
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello HatangLISTEN TO PODCAST
There are few things that can compare with the aroma of freshly baked bread first thing
in the morning.
Right now our next guest is busy preparing a batch of ciabattas, sourdoughs and
croissants that you can order online. And it is all because he had to change his way of
doing business after Covid-19 entered the frame.
Francois Zietsman is taking a break from kneading dough to talk to us about how The
Bread Bar Cafe has adapted...
Guest:Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
Advocate Sello Alcock talks to Refilwe Moloto about the future of the Edcon group as it
enters into business rescue after suffering a R2billion loss because of the Covid-19
lockdown.
A baby boy for Boris the latest in the U.K. PM’s rollercoaster life.
VE day changes street parties & parades are cancelled for May the 8th.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sharna Fernandez, the Western Cape MEC for Social Development, about the distribution of food parcels to the needy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You HeardLISTEN TO PODCAST
am with and learn from some of South Africa's greatest musicians with Bandwith.Pro. Creator, Dr Schalk van der Merwe explains how this works.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Yoram Segall had to think quickly and essentially rebuild his business overnight. But
today he has managed to save the jobs of all his dedicated staff and is delivering to
households and not hotels.