IFQSAT: Policy Making is about incentivisation and disincentivisation of behaviours - this requires solid trust

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:20
Courage on fundraising concert
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adrian Hewlett
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Matt Carstens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Carstens
Today at 15:20
Legal challenges against the curfew and the continuing ban on cigarette sales.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Sandra Liebenberg - Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law and Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Law, SU
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Global energy emissions down by 8% this year - what is the significance of this?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Happy Khambule - Greenpeace
Today at 16:20
How much more susceptible to Covid-19 are smokers?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit - Head Lung Clinical Research Unit at UCT Lung Institute
Today at 16:55
Open to calls/education briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Claims that the drug Remdesivir works to minimise the Covid-19 impact on individual patients.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Infectious diseases specialist, rheumatologist and head of SU Division of Clinical Pharmacology
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 and property sales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Viruly - Property Economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
FYN restaurant doing take-aways during level 4
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Tobacco association taking government to court after U-turn on cigarette sales The government has backtracked on plans to lift the cigarette ban under level 4. Now it's facing a fresh court challenge. 30 April 2020 1:44 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher to save this plant-based eatery that aids local farmers The Gallery Café and Deli is one of the hidden gems of Hermanus. You can buy a Dineplan voucher and help them survive the Covid-19... 30 April 2020 1:09 PM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread' The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door. 30 April 2020 12:17 PM
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4 It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte). 29 April 2020 6:57 PM
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT: Policy Making is about incentivisation and disincentivisation of behaviours - this requires solid trust

#IFQSAT: Policy Making is about incentivisation and disincentivisation of behaviours - this requires solid trust

The trust that Cyril Ramaphosa has painstakingly built between citizens and government was severely undermined by COGTA Minister’s Dlamini-Zuma’s stunning & poorly-explained about turn on cigarettes. This arbitrary breach will affect compliance with lockdown requirements, adversely - well beyond the prohibition of cigarettes.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

30 April 2020 9:01 AM

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang

Small Business Shout-out: The Bread Bar Cafe

30 April 2020 8:53 AM

There are few things that can compare with the aroma of freshly baked bread first thing
in the morning.
Right now our next guest is busy preparing a batch of ciabattas, sourdoughs and
croissants that you can order online. And it is all because he had to change his way of
doing business after Covid-19 entered the frame.
Francois Zietsman is taking a break from kneading dough to talk to us about how The
Bread Bar Cafe has adapted...

The Emerging Economies India

30 April 2020 8:43 AM

Guest:Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

Edcon what next?

30 April 2020 8:37 AM

Advocate Sello Alcock talks to Refilwe Moloto about the future of the Edcon group as it
enters into business rescue after suffering a R2billion loss because of the Covid-19
lockdown.

The World View - America & Russia

30 April 2020 8:00 AM

A baby boy for Boris the latest in the U.K. PM’s rollercoaster life.

VE day changes street parties & parades are cancelled for May the 8th.

Food parcels not being received

30 April 2020 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sharna Fernandez, the Western Cape MEC for Social Development, about the distribution of food parcels to the needy.

Trendspotting Thursdays

30 April 2020 7:10 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Work online with talented SA musicians

30 April 2020 7:07 AM

am with and learn from some of South Africa's greatest musicians with Bandwith.Pro. Creator, Dr Schalk van der Merwe explains how this works.

Small Business Shout-out: Some Thyme

29 April 2020 9:48 AM

Yoram Segall had to think quickly and essentially rebuild his business overnight. But
today he has managed to save the jobs of all his dedicated staff and is delivering to
households and not hotels.

Trending

Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days

Local

[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol

Politics Local

Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies

Politics

EWN Highlights

No more 'Cosmo' & 'House & Leisure' as Associated Media Publishing to close

30 April 2020 1:47 PM

Evaton butchery found selling expired meat

30 April 2020 1:18 PM

DA wants Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile suspended following Tshwane ruling

30 April 2020 1:14 PM

