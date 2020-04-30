Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Lock Down Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
NAPTOSA on school's opening
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Basic Education press conference
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:27
Save Your Faves- help save your favourite small business campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Edcon- end of an era
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 11:16
Strandfontein camp to be closed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mitch Illbury
Latest Local
[WATCH] Suzelle DIY shows us how to make 3 easy face masks The W Cape government asked Suzelle to make a video showing a few simple face mask designs and of course, she jumped right on it. 30 April 2020 6:55 AM
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province. 29 April 2020 4:29 PM
View all Local
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies Goldberg was one of the last two Rivonia trialists still alive. 30 April 2020 9:03 AM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
View all Politics
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
Edcon to file for business rescue Edcon says it has lost R2 billion since lockdown began and will reopen under Level 4 restrictions on Friday under business rescue. 29 April 2020 12:51 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies India

30 April 2020 8:43 AM

Guest:Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Edcon what next?

30 April 2020 8:37 AM

Advocate Sello Alcock talks to Refilwe Moloto about the future of the Edcon group as it
enters into business rescue after suffering a R2billion loss because of the Covid-19
lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America & Russia

30 April 2020 8:00 AM

A baby boy for Boris the latest in the U.K. PM’s rollercoaster life.

VE day changes street parties & parades are cancelled for May the 8th.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

30 April 2020 7:50 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food parcels not being received

30 April 2020 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sharna Fernandez, the Western Cape MEC for Social Development, about the distribution of food parcels to the needy.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays

30 April 2020 7:10 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Work online with talented SA musicians

30 April 2020 7:07 AM

am with and learn from some of South Africa's greatest musicians with Bandwith.Pro. Creator, Dr Schalk van der Merwe explains how this works.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shout-out: Some Thyme

29 April 2020 9:48 AM

Yoram Segall had to think quickly and essentially rebuild his business overnight. But
today he has managed to save the jobs of all his dedicated staff and is delivering to
households and not hotels.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will our e-commerce ban under lockdown backfire?

29 April 2020 8:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Duncan McLeod of Tech Central about why he believes government is shooting itself in the foot by not allowing online business and ecommerce
to operate unfettered under lockdown regulations.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 5,350 with 103 deaths

Local

[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

Local

Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN Education MEC wants Lamola to step in and speed up school vandalism cases

30 April 2020 9:01 AM

UIF accuses some employers of ignoring responsibility on COVID-19 benefits

30 April 2020 7:30 AM

People will be exposed when Arms Deal trial starts, says Zuma’s lawyer

30 April 2020 7:16 AM

