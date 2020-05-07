IFQSAT: The delay in schools opening is welcomed – and a reminder of the hard job ahead of us to keep the next generation in lock step.

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Celine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Celine X
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Your rights and the police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Burger - Senior Reseacher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences
Today at 16:20
"Behave not to avoid a criminal record, but behave to get this to pass as soon as possible."
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Evans - President at Asa
Today at 16:55
How "hackable" is Zoom?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
Unions slam ‘absurd’ SAA retrenchment proposal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joachim Vermooten - Transport Economist at Independent
Today at 17:20
The performance-enhancing trick to being a better athlete
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Philip Miller's #MusoreliefSA fund - "INFLUENZA 1918"  JM 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Miller
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Stranded SA expats in plea to Ramaphosa for help returning to Saudi Clement Manyathela speaks to one of 100 SA expatriates desperate to return to their jobs and families in Saudi Arabia. 7 May 2020 2:41 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
[LISTEN] Praise for traffic cops who helped rescue SA rugby ref Quinton Immelman was traveling from Rawsonville to Strand when the wheel of his land cruiser came off. 7 May 2020 1:17 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas' "Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni. 6 May 2020 3:00 PM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened. 7 May 2020 1:06 PM
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer. 7 May 2020 11:05 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT: The delay in schools opening is welcomed – and a reminder of the hard job ahead of us to keep the next generation in lock step.

#IFQSAT: The delay in schools opening is welcomed – and a reminder of the hard job ahead of us to keep the next generation in lock step.

The delay in schools opening is a glaring reminder that there is so much work to do to bring our education infrastructure up to scratch, equitably across the board. Everything we think we’re doing for COVID-19 is only an alarm clock of urgency for the alignment we have needed for a long time as a nation



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shout-out - Tinsley Woodcrafters

7 May 2020 9:19 AM

Brendan Tinsley founder and owner of Tinsley Woodcrafters

In these tough times many small businesses have to think on their feet and pivot to
survive. And it has forced our next guest to innovate. Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters has created a clever wooden tool to prevent us from touching all kinds of surfaces as we try to remain Covid-19 free.

Brendan Tinsley's submission: Woodcrafters have developed a touch-LESS tool to help
prevent the spread of COVID 19. The Touch-LESS tool is a versatile hook and pointer
tool that lets the user avoid skin to surface contact in high traffic areas. The hook is
useful to open and close doors in grocery stores, public restrooms and other spaces.

The useful pointer allows users to press buttons on ATM's and speed point machines
and parking lot pay points. The tool can be used in restrooms to open and close taps
and lift/lower toilet seats.

Facebook group admin Paul Jacobson responds to car arson attack

7 May 2020 8:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Paul Jacobson, who is accused of having played a central role in the alleged arson attack on a vehicle owned by a community member who was feeling the homeless community but posting his personal details on Facebook.

 

Caxton pulls plug on presses

7 May 2020 8:25 AM

Caxton's general manager, Anton Botes talks to Refilwe Moloto about the tough decision to close their magazine titles, and the possibility of them being sold off individually.

The World View - German the 1st in Europe to plan a clean break from lockdown

7 May 2020 7:58 AM

New Zealand’s lockdown crime a large scale car theft.

Russia’s captain Tom inspired to raise money for Moscow medics.

#IFQSAT:

7 May 2020 7:44 AM
Discovery members confused on why their gym discounts set to drop despite promise

7 May 2020 7:35 AM

Gym members have not been able to work out since the commencement of lockdown,
and schemes such as Discovery Vitality informed its members who have discounted gym
memberships that they would have an adjusted minimum gym attendance record in order to maintain their discount status - except their app has not taken this into accountand notices have been issued that their discount privilege will be downgraded.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks

7 May 2020 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Peter Wagenaar about the arson attack on his vehicle, which
is believed to be linked to opposition to him feeding homeless people in the Sea Point
area from his car.

Trendspotting - A rise in financial therapy

7 May 2020 7:05 AM

Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Golden Arrow products validity extended for passengers

7 May 2020 7:02 AM

Golden Arrow Bus Services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations and
has implemented safety measures to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. They
have also put in place an automatic extension on tickets which were bought before
lockdown commenced. Refilwe Moloto speaks to spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe

6 May 2020 8:58 AM

Sebastian’s submission: Thankfully when we started the business we put a large
emphasis on up skilling ourselves in the digital space. Our fully functional online
website has been available for customers to check out (www.corkshoe.co). We have
always put an emphasis on digital and our ability to tell our narrative through great
content.

During lockdown we have made a big effort to reach out to existing customers
through other digital portals such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Making sure that we
engaging with people online and sharing appealing content.

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths

Local

Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online

Local

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

Business Local

Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Diabetic patients make up a third of WC COVID-19 fatalities - data

7 May 2020 2:45 PM

Tshwane DA ready to challenge Maile on council dissolution move

7 May 2020 2:26 PM

Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems

7 May 2020 1:40 PM

