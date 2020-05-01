Covid-19 weekly wrap

Guest: Charlotte Kilbane EWN News Editor Cape Town
Guest: Nikki Geldenhuys Owner of Stephenson & Hodgkinson Optometrists
The lockdown has robbed our next guest of foot traffic and the loyal elderly customers
that have been walking through her doors in Fish Hoek for 30 years. Nikki Geldenhuys of Stephenson and Hodgkinson Optometrists says they have Essential Service Status and can therefore dispense only essential optical care, but it is still tough going keeping her staff in work.
Guest: Annzra Denita
The IT Crowd (Netflix)
Follows two computer nerds in the department of IT for fictional company 'Reynholm
Industries' and there new Head of Department, who knows nothing about computers,
through the problems of work with people higher up in the company and through life in
general.
How I Met Your Mother (Netflix)
It's the year 2030 and an older Ted Mosby is telling the story to his son and daughter
about how he met and will eventually marry their mother.
Parks and Recreation (Amazon Prime)
Parks and Recreation revolves around Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the parks
and recreation department in the fictional Indiana town of Pawnee.
South Korea’s success story they have the pandemic under control.
Andy Murray’s big Tennis victory at the Madrid open in Spain.
Unemployed persons who don't already receive any form of government assistance can
now apply for the temporary R350-per-month grant known as the Social Relief of Distress Grant. Refilwe Moloto speaks to SASSA's Shivani Wahab about the process and the constant threat of fake news adding confusion.
Pierre De Vos, the Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at UCT and author of the Blog, Constitutionally Speaking, takes a look at the legal and constitutional minefield that is the coronavirus lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today’s isiXhosa phrase is “IKATI ILELE EZIKO” (the cat is sleeping on the stove). IKATI
(cat) ILELE( is sleeping) EZIKO (on the stove). Before you start calling the vet or the SPCA, or rising to applaud this brave cat. Allow me to explain, the stove is cold, because it hasn’t been used in a while.
There’s no food to cook. IKATI ILELE EZIKO, is a figure of speech used to describe the desperate situation which many families in South Africa and around the world are in.
Covid-19 and the lockdown has left a lot of people with nothing to eat. How I look forward to the day when the cat goes back to sleeping at their owners’ feet.
President of the South African Optometric Association, Dollars Boloka, talks about the
state of the industry under crippling lockdown restrictions and how it is poised to move
forward.
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello HatangLISTEN TO PODCAST