Small Business Shoutout: Stephenson & Hodgkinson Optometrists

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:25
#saveyourfaves-Papillon at the Heritage Restaurant Knysna
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter van Deventer - MD Papillon Enterprises
Today at 10:33
African YPO leaders unite to lead corporate response to combat COVID-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Riel Malan
Today at 11:05
Peter Bruce- We're all being bullied - Cyril too - by a virtuous trio
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mitch Illbury
Today at 13:15
Level four preparedness at the V&A Waterfront
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront
Today at 13:35
Minute of mindfulness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness: Primary Immunodeficiency Week and COVID-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claudia Gray - Paediatric Allergy Specialist at Red Cross Children'S Hospital & Uct Lung Institute
Today at 14:35
Alphabet Soup competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4 Sea Pointers took full advantage of new rules to exercise between 6 and 9am. Here are photos from around Cape Town. 1 May 2020 7:58 AM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva. 30 April 2020 11:00 AM
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies Goldberg was one of the last two Rivonia trialists still alive. 30 April 2020 9:03 AM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread' The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door. 30 April 2020 12:17 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Small Business Shoutout: Stephenson & Hodgkinson Optometrists

Small Business Shoutout: Stephenson & Hodgkinson Optometrists

Guest: Nikki Geldenhuys Owner of Stephenson & Hodgkinson Optometrists

The lockdown has robbed our next guest of foot traffic and the loyal elderly customers
that have been walking through her doors in Fish Hoek for 30 years. Nikki Geldenhuys of Stephenson and Hodgkinson Optometrists says they have Essential Service Status and can therefore dispense only essential optical care, but it is still tough going keeping her staff in work.



Binge Club

1 May 2020 8:36 AM

Guest: Annzra Denita


The IT Crowd (Netflix)
Follows two computer nerds in the department of IT for fictional company 'Reynholm
Industries' and there new Head of Department, who knows nothing about computers,
through the problems of work with people higher up in the company and through life in
general.

How I Met Your Mother (Netflix)
It's the year 2030 and an older Ted Mosby is telling the story to his son and daughter
about how he met and will eventually marry their mother.

Parks and Recreation (Amazon Prime)
Parks and Recreation revolves around Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the parks
and recreation department in the fictional Indiana town of Pawnee.

Covid-19 weekly wrap

1 May 2020 8:27 AM

Guest: Charlotte Kilbane EWN News Editor Cape Town

The World View - The Coronavirus Investigation

1 May 2020 7:56 AM

South Korea’s success story they have the pandemic under control.

Andy Murray’s big Tennis victory at the Madrid open in Spain.

#IFQSAT:

1 May 2020 7:49 AM
Sassa readiness for processing social relief of distress grants

1 May 2020 7:37 AM

Unemployed persons who don't already receive any form of government assistance can
now apply for the temporary R350-per-month grant known as the Social Relief of Distress Grant. Refilwe Moloto speaks to SASSA's Shivani Wahab about the process and the constant threat of fake news adding confusion.

The legal and constitutional minefield that is the coronavirus lockdown

1 May 2020 7:32 AM

Pierre De Vos, the Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at UCT and author of the Blog, Constitutionally Speaking, takes a look at the legal and constitutional minefield that is the coronavirus lockdown.

Everyday Xhosa

1 May 2020 7:15 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa

Today’s isiXhosa phrase is “IKATI ILELE EZIKO” (the cat is sleeping on the stove). IKATI
(cat) ILELE( is sleeping) EZIKO (on the stove). Before you start calling the vet or the SPCA, or rising to applaud this brave cat. Allow me to explain, the stove is cold, because it hasn’t been used in a while.

There’s no food to cook. IKATI ILELE EZIKO, is a figure of speech used to describe the desperate situation which many families in South Africa and around the world are in.
Covid-19 and the lockdown has left a lot of people with nothing to eat. How I look forward to the day when the cat goes back to sleeping at their owners’ feet.

Optometry and lockdown

1 May 2020 7:11 AM

President of the South African Optometric Association, Dollars Boloka, talks about the
state of the industry under crippling lockdown restrictions and how it is poised to move
forward.

Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

30 April 2020 9:01 AM

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang

[THIS JUST IN] SA's confirms 297 new Covid-19 cases. Deaths remain at 103

Local

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

GALLERY: Sea Point promenade bustles with activity as lockdown eases

1 May 2020 10:29 AM

1 May 2020 10:29 AM

SA smokers hope to make voices heard as petition hits 400k

1 May 2020 9:55 AM

1 May 2020 9:55 AM

Some fast food chain store employees 'excited' to work as lockdown eases

1 May 2020 9:49 AM

1 May 2020 9:49 AM

