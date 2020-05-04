The World View - An Egyptian Crackdown

The problem of anxiety not about lockdown but about the end of lockdown.
Korean friction a border incident between North & South Korea.
Guest: Matthew Cornish Owner of Shrew Shopping
In times like these, where even heading out for the most arbitrary item is against regulations, it would be great to have your own personal shopper, available 24/7.
And thanks to my next guest, that is exactly what his small business is doing under
lockdown. And to add to that, his delivery team are also helping distribute free food
from other charities where they can.
90% of brain development takes place under the age of 5. How it develops has a lasting impact on a young child's ability to learn and succeed in school and life. What is the impact of continued lockdown on our youngest members of society? Prof Eric Atmore explains.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Stanley Dorman, the owner of Mariner's Wharf, about the decision to close their doors after decades of operating in Hout Bay due to the crushing impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mayor Dan Plato speaks to Lester Kiewit about what they are doing about the Strandfontein camp for the homeless and what life in the city will be like under level
four lockdown regulations.
Prof Herman Wasserman, media studies professor at UCT talks to Lester Kiewit about
the future of media related jobs in South Africa after Associated Media Publishing shut
all its publications.
Moeshfieka Botha is a social and financial commentator trying to assist and advise the missing middle as an extended lockdown squeezes vulnerable consumer ever more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Over the past week there have been a number of reports describing the Western Cape
as the “epicentre” of the coronavirus pandemic. The provincial government has said
that on at least one day last week, the province accounted for 30% of the tests
conducted nationwide, while it represents only about 10% of the country’s population.
Many listeners have been asking if the number of confirmed cases in the Western Cape
is higher because it is doing more tests. We asked Dr Jody Boffa, an epidemiologist at
the Centre for Rural Health in KZN, to unpack the figures.
Guest: Nikki Geldenhuys Owner of Stephenson & Hodgkinson Optometrists
The lockdown has robbed our next guest of foot traffic and the loyal elderly customers
that have been walking through her doors in Fish Hoek for 30 years. Nikki Geldenhuys of Stephenson and Hodgkinson Optometrists says they have Essential Service Status and can therefore dispense only essential optical care, but it is still tough going keeping her staff in work.
Guest: Annzra Denita
The IT Crowd (Netflix)
Follows two computer nerds in the department of IT for fictional company 'Reynholm
Industries' and there new Head of Department, who knows nothing about computers,
through the problems of work with people higher up in the company and through life in
general.
How I Met Your Mother (Netflix)
It's the year 2030 and an older Ted Mosby is telling the story to his son and daughter
about how he met and will eventually marry their mother.
Parks and Recreation (Amazon Prime)
Parks and Recreation revolves around Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the parks
and recreation department in the fictional Indiana town of Pawnee.