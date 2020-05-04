Lockdown impact on Early Childhood Development

Over the past week there have been a number of reports describing the Western Cape

as the “epicentre” of the coronavirus pandemic. The provincial government has said

that on at least one day last week, the province accounted for 30% of the tests

conducted nationwide, while it represents only about 10% of the country’s population.

Many listeners have been asking if the number of confirmed cases in the Western Cape

is higher because it is doing more tests. We asked Dr Jody Boffa, an epidemiologist at

the Centre for Rural Health in KZN, to unpack the figures.

