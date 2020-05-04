Small Business Shoutout: Shrew Shopping

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Coaching expert shares tips on how to master the art of the virtual meeting Clinical psychologist and coach Lauren Davis says it's crucial to be more considered and intentional about virtual meetings during... 4 May 2020 1:34 PM
All emergencies admitted whether they've had Covid-19 test or not - Mediclinic An erroneous message in one hospital to doctors was corrected explains Mediclinic SA chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts. 4 May 2020 1:05 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this vegan deli and doughnut spot stay afloat The Grumpy and Runt Deli serves up vegan twists on deli favourites. You can buy a Dineplan voucher and help them survive the Covid... 4 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Local
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Labour Dept calls on unions to report companies flouting Covid-19 measures With many workers returning to work under level 4, the Labour Department has asked unions to help keep a lookout for non-complianc... 4 May 2020 2:29 PM
Mariner's Wharf owner says he hopes this closure is not for good The restaurant closed its doors after decades of operating in Hout Bay due to impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, at least for now. 4 May 2020 12:25 PM
'The other day we sent a birthday cake to someone's staff member' Online shopping and delivery service Shrew Shopping offers personal service to clients throughout the broader Cape Town area. 4 May 2020 10:50 AM
View all Business
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Small Business Shoutout: Shrew Shopping

Small Business Shoutout: Shrew Shopping

Guest: Matthew Cornish Owner of Shrew Shopping

In times like these, where even heading out for the most arbitrary item is against regulations, it would be great to have your own personal shopper, available 24/7.
And thanks to my next guest, that is exactly what his small business is doing under
lockdown. And to add to that, his delivery team are also helping distribute free food
from other charities where they can.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Lockdown impact on Early Childhood Development

4 May 2020 8:46 AM

90% of brain development takes place under the age of 5. How it develops has a lasting impact on a young child's ability to learn and succeed in school and life. What is the impact of continued lockdown on our youngest members of society? Prof Eric Atmore explains.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mariner's Wharf crippled by covid-19 lockdown

4 May 2020 8:25 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Stanley Dorman, the owner of Mariner's Wharf, about the decision to close their doors after decades of operating in Hout Bay due to the crushing impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An Egyptian Crackdown

4 May 2020 7:55 AM

The problem of anxiety not about lockdown but about the end of lockdown.

Korean friction a border incident between North & South Korea.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mayor Dan Plato on lockdown 4 and plight of homeless

4 May 2020 7:47 AM

Mayor Dan Plato speaks to Lester Kiewit about what they are doing about the Strandfontein camp for the homeless and what life in the city will be like under level
four lockdown regulations.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 threat to SA media

4 May 2020 7:29 AM

Prof Herman Wasserman, media studies professor at UCT talks to Lester Kiewit about
the future of media related jobs in South Africa after Associated Media Publishing shut
all its publications.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday

4 May 2020 7:20 AM

Moeshfieka Botha is a social and financial commentator trying to assist and advise the missing middle as an extended lockdown squeezes vulnerable consumer ever more.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the Western Cape coronavirus numbers

4 May 2020 7:17 AM

Over the past week there have been a number of reports describing the Western Cape
as the “epicentre” of the coronavirus pandemic. The provincial government has said
that on at least one day last week, the province accounted for 30% of the tests
conducted nationwide, while it represents only about 10% of the country’s population.
Many listeners have been asking if the number of confirmed cases in the Western Cape
is higher because it is doing more tests. We asked Dr Jody Boffa, an epidemiologist at
the Centre for Rural Health in KZN, to unpack the figures.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout: Stephenson & Hodgkinson Optometrists

1 May 2020 8:54 AM

Guest: Nikki Geldenhuys Owner of Stephenson & Hodgkinson Optometrists

The lockdown has robbed our next guest of foot traffic and the loyal elderly customers
that have been walking through her doors in Fish Hoek for 30 years. Nikki Geldenhuys of Stephenson and Hodgkinson Optometrists says they have Essential Service Status and can therefore dispense only essential optical care, but it is still tough going keeping her staff in work.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Binge Club

1 May 2020 8:36 AM

Guest: Annzra Denita


The IT Crowd (Netflix)
Follows two computer nerds in the department of IT for fictional company 'Reynholm
Industries' and there new Head of Department, who knows nothing about computers,
through the problems of work with people higher up in the company and through life in
general.

How I Met Your Mother (Netflix)
It's the year 2030 and an older Ted Mosby is telling the story to his son and daughter
about how he met and will eventually marry their mother.

Parks and Recreation (Amazon Prime)
Parks and Recreation revolves around Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the parks
and recreation department in the fictional Indiana town of Pawnee.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the relatively high Western Cape coronavirus numbers

Local

WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

Business Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

COVID-19: What exactly is the national command council?

4 May 2020 3:52 PM

South Africa starts coronavirus trial of TB vaccine

4 May 2020 2:52 PM

Technical error sees WC Sassa recipients receive duplicate payments

4 May 2020 2:47 PM

