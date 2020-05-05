Africans bearing the brunt of prejudice in China

There have been many cases reported of unfair discrimination against Africans living in
China, especially in Guangzhou where one of the largest African populations in China is
to be found. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cobus van Staden of the South African Institute
of International Affairs
Guest: Semwano Chonya Owner of Peku Peku travel agency.
With the lock down, we are trying to keep each others’ morale going. We are keeping in
touch with clients on our database updating them on industry news, and some fun facts
to keep our name in the industry, and also remind people that our planet is pretty
awesome.
We think it will be at least until next year when we can first expect to see travel bans
being lifted, this saddens us.
My undergrad was in HR, and I am doing a refresher Diploma with The Chapel House
Group (http://www.thechapelhousegroup.co.uk/_) in leadership management in order
that I will be able to think differently about what the future holds.
Liam Bulgen speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his family, including his partner who is breastfeeding their daughter, was taken into custody by police in Muizenberg for what they say was in breach of lockdown regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Coditz, the CEO of Fedsas, the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African
Schools, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of the sector as we enter lockdown four
regulations and get closer to the date that classes reopen.
Mixed pandemic news differing experiences from Europe to Afghanistan.
The anti malaria microbe positive research in Kenya & the UK.
The deeds office has been reopened for business under level 4 lockdown regulations,
and for landlords needing to take action against tenants, a competent Court can now
grant an eviction order which will however only become effective when the level of
lockdown is further eased. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michelle Dickens, MD of TPN
Credit Bureau
Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at Sassa, talks to Refilwe
Moloto about the massive glitch that saw some recipients paid twice while others in
dire need received nothing.
Small restaurants need to pull out all the stops to remain competitive. Place Order will customise an eCommerce platform for your business. Tim Strang explains.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matthew Cornish Owner of Shrew Shopping
In times like these, where even heading out for the most arbitrary item is against regulations, it would be great to have your own personal shopper, available 24/7.
And thanks to my next guest, that is exactly what his small business is doing under
lockdown. And to add to that, his delivery team are also helping distribute free food
from other charities where they can.