Sassa's expensive bungle

Guest: Semwano Chonya Owner of Peku Peku travel agency.



With the lock down, we are trying to keep each others’ morale going. We are keeping in

touch with clients on our database updating them on industry news, and some fun facts

to keep our name in the industry, and also remind people that our planet is pretty

awesome.



We think it will be at least until next year when we can first expect to see travel bans

being lifted, this saddens us.



My undergrad was in HR, and I am doing a refresher Diploma with The Chapel House

Group (http://www.thechapelhousegroup.co.uk/_) in leadership management in order

that I will be able to think differently about what the future holds.

