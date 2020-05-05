Fedsas on health of SGB's under lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:20
How to apply for permission to break a lockdown regulation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mike Evans
Today at 13:40
Artjamming seeks sponsors for ECD educational packs
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leora Hessen
Today at 13:50
Acuity Art Auction supports artists in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Tyson
Today at 14:10
Clothing machinists find work in mask production
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gregory Fedele
Today at 14:20
Cape Town kids clothing company turns to mask production
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amanda Williamson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Meizana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Wood
Today at 15:20
Jacob Zuma's corruption trial postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:40
Covid-19 and the use of tracing mobile applications
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Tech writer for GadgetZA. Data analyst at @WorldWideWorx
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH COLIN CULLIS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
COVID-19 and innovation: Wolfgat restaurant create an interactive hamper for two
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kobus van der Merwe
Today at 17:46
J'Something, Msaki & K.O collaborate on new song of hope for SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntokozo Mdluli (stage name K.O) - South African hip hop artist, rapper, songwriter

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest A handful of protesters were arrested at Surfer's Corner in Muizenberg, after staging a peaceful demonstration about their right t... 5 May 2020 11:41 AM
Huge spike in sales of non-alcoholic 'booze' during lockdown The alcohol ban is doing wonders for the local craft sector which has seen increased demand for non-alcoholic drinks. 5 May 2020 11:22 AM
'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams' Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented. 5 May 2020 11:21 AM
View all Local
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
View all Politics
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come? 4 May 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Fedsas on health of SGB's under lockdown

Fedsas on health of SGB's under lockdown

Paul Coditz, the CEO of Fedsas, the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African
Schools, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of the sector as we enter lockdown four
regulations and get closer to the date that classes reopen.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shout-Out: Peku Peku

5 May 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Semwano Chonya Owner of Peku Peku travel agency.

With the lock down, we are trying to keep each others’ morale going. We are keeping in
touch with clients on our database updating them on industry news, and some fun facts
to keep our name in the industry, and also remind people that our planet is pretty
awesome.

We think it will be at least until next year when we can first expect to see travel bans
being lifted, this saddens us.

My undergrad was in HR, and I am doing a refresher Diploma with The Chapel House
Group (http://www.thechapelhousegroup.co.uk/_) in leadership management in order
that I will be able to think differently about what the future holds.

Family arrested after child runs to beach and dad rushes to bring her back

5 May 2020 8:54 AM

Liam Bulgen speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his family, including his partner who is breastfeeding their daughter, was taken into custody by police in Muizenberg for what they say was in breach of lockdown regulations. 

The World View - 8 billion dollar pledge global leaders on Covid-19 vaccine

5 May 2020 8:00 AM

Mixed pandemic news differing experiences from Europe to Afghanistan.

The anti malaria microbe positive research in Kenya & the UK.

#IFQSAT:

5 May 2020 7:43 AM
This is what is now allowed in the property realm under level 4 restrictions

5 May 2020 7:33 AM

The deeds office has been reopened for business under level 4 lockdown regulations,
and for landlords needing to take action against tenants, a competent Court can now
grant an eviction order which will however only become effective when the level of
lockdown is further eased. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michelle Dickens, MD of TPN
Credit Bureau

Sassa's expensive bungle

5 May 2020 7:27 AM

Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at Sassa, talks to Refilwe
Moloto about the massive glitch that saw some recipients paid twice while others in
dire need received nothing.

Tech Tuesday: Place Order

5 May 2020 7:12 AM

Small restaurants need to pull out all the stops to remain competitive. Place Order will customise an eCommerce platform for your business. Tim Strang explains.

Africans bearing the brunt of prejudice in China

5 May 2020 7:09 AM

There have been many cases reported of unfair discrimination against Africans living in
China, especially in Guangzhou where one of the largest African populations in China is
to be found. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cobus van Staden of the South African Institute
of International Affairs

Small Business Shoutout: Shrew Shopping

4 May 2020 8:51 AM

Guest: Matthew Cornish Owner of Shrew Shopping

In times like these, where even heading out for the most arbitrary item is against regulations, it would be great to have your own personal shopper, available 24/7.
And thanks to my next guest, that is exactly what his small business is doing under
lockdown. And to add to that, his delivery team are also helping distribute free food
from other charities where they can.

Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach

Local

Sea Point singer waiting on verdict after balcony concerts halted

Local

Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options...

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

How COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the property market

5 May 2020 9:34 AM

Auditor General to investigate R37m Beitbridge border fence - De Lille

5 May 2020 8:35 AM

Mayor Masina starts petition supporting govt’s ban on cigarette sales

5 May 2020 8:17 AM

