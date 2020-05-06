Comair clips own wings

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire AND Lock Down Diary Day 41
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial government update on the Western Cape economy is coping under lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Trump alleges that Covid-19 was developed in a lab in China
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:22
Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
Save ur Faves -Dineplan explains the campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Greg Whitfield - Co-founder of Dineplan and Voucherplan
Today at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward-The Clothing bank
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Vodacom 5G introduced in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 7572, with 148 deaths 2746 people have recovered from Covid-19 Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night and 268 064 tests have been conducted. 6 May 2020 7:13 AM
Western Cape conducting many postmortem Covid-19 tests, says Premier Winde Provincial health authorities are conducting postmortem tests for Covid-19, which may be a contributing factor to the high death r... 5 May 2020 7:17 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn't credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what's allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn't credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Comair clips own wings

Comair clips own wings

Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer, talks to Refilwe Moloto about Comair entering voluntary
business rescue, because of the devastating economic effect of the coronavirus travel
ban in effect since March.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies: Focus on China

6 May 2020 8:37 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean
of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

What SA can learn as European economies emerge from lockdown

6 May 2020 8:29 AM

Raymond Parsons is a professor at the North-West University School of Business and
Governance and talks Refilwe Moloto through the reopening of European economies
and what South Africa can learn from this crucial process.

The World View - Virus spies accusations of corona espionage by the U.S. & U.K.

6 May 2020 7:59 AM

Airline turmoil as another major airline announces job losses.

Travel & Tourism a rosier holiday picture painted by a German minister.

#IFQSAT:

6 May 2020 7:48 AM
Fita on their legal fight for cigarette sales under lockdown

6 May 2020 7:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association chairperson,
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, to understand their legal argument and the timelines involved in
their court bid to see government reopen cigarette sales under lockdown regulations.

Wanderlust Wednesdays - lion encounters are never a good idea

6 May 2020 7:13 AM

We're seeing a lot more videos online of people having up-close and personal encounters with large predatory animals such as lion and cheetah - but surely this is going to end badly? Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Endangered Wildlife Trust's Ashleigh Dore of their Wildlife in Trade program.

Researchers positive about possible breakthrough in fight against malaria

6 May 2020 7:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Jeremy Herren of the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology, where he led a team of researchers who might have made a
breakthrough in the fight against malaria.

Small Business Shout-Out: Peku Peku

5 May 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Semwano Chonya Owner of Peku Peku travel agency.

With the lock down, we are trying to keep each others’ morale going. We are keeping in
touch with clients on our database updating them on industry news, and some fun facts
to keep our name in the industry, and also remind people that our planet is pretty
awesome.

We think it will be at least until next year when we can first expect to see travel bans
being lifted, this saddens us.

My undergrad was in HR, and I am doing a refresher Diploma with The Chapel House
Group (http://www.thechapelhousegroup.co.uk/_) in leadership management in order
that I will be able to think differently about what the future holds.

Family arrested after child runs to beach and dad rushes to bring her back

5 May 2020 8:54 AM

Liam Bulgen speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his family, including his partner who is breastfeeding their daughter, was taken into custody by police in Muizenberg for what they say was in breach of lockdown regulations. 

Trending

Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach

Local

'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'

World Business Opinion Africa

[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #

Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg Housing MMC blames Mashaba for overcrowding in Stjwetla

6 May 2020 8:24 AM

Comair says business rescue process will ensure its operational survival

6 May 2020 7:24 AM

National depts must improve communication with provinces – Zikalala

6 May 2020 6:46 AM

