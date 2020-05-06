The Emerging Economies: Focus on China

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean
of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.
Raymond Parsons is a professor at the North-West University School of Business and
Governance and talks Refilwe Moloto through the reopening of European economies
and what South Africa can learn from this crucial process.
Airline turmoil as another major airline announces job losses.
Travel & Tourism a rosier holiday picture painted by a German minister.
Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer, talks to Refilwe Moloto about Comair entering voluntary
business rescue, because of the devastating economic effect of the coronavirus travel
ban in effect since March.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association chairperson,
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, to understand their legal argument and the timelines involved in
their court bid to see government reopen cigarette sales under lockdown regulations.
We're seeing a lot more videos online of people having up-close and personal encounters with large predatory animals such as lion and cheetah - but surely this is going to end badly? Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Endangered Wildlife Trust's Ashleigh Dore of their Wildlife in Trade program.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Jeremy Herren of the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology, where he led a team of researchers who might have made a
breakthrough in the fight against malaria.
Guest: Semwano Chonya Owner of Peku Peku travel agency.
With the lock down, we are trying to keep each others’ morale going. We are keeping in
touch with clients on our database updating them on industry news, and some fun facts
to keep our name in the industry, and also remind people that our planet is pretty
awesome.
We think it will be at least until next year when we can first expect to see travel bans
being lifted, this saddens us.
My undergrad was in HR, and I am doing a refresher Diploma with The Chapel House
Group (http://www.thechapelhousegroup.co.uk/_) in leadership management in order
that I will be able to think differently about what the future holds.
Liam Bulgen speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his family, including his partner who is breastfeeding their daughter, was taken into custody by police in Muizenberg for what they say was in breach of lockdown regulations.