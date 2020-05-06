Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:18
Will the wedding industry survive?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Branford
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr David Rosenstein
Today at 13:37
Learn French during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Antoine Alliance Francaise
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Actuaries warn Ramaphosa of a ‘humanitarian disaster'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nick Hudson - Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda), a multidisciplinary initiative co-ordinated
Today at 15:40
Disco on repatriation flights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Behind our food drags a long and tangled chain of waste
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrea Burgener - Columnist at The Times
Today at 16:20
Open letter to South African government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicola de Jager - Department of Political Science, Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:55
PPA supports government outdoor exercise regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rens Rezelman - PPA Chairman
Today at 17:05
SOES briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
When will recycling collection in the city happen again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative. 6 May 2020 12:05 PM
Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in place 6 May 2020 11:42 AM
Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union) "They don’t want to cause panic. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi. 6 May 2020 11:30 AM
View all Local
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
View all Politics
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe

Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe

Sebastian’s submission: Thankfully when we started the business we put a large
emphasis on up skilling ourselves in the digital space. Our fully functional online
website has been available for customers to check out (www.corkshoe.co). We have
always put an emphasis on digital and our ability to tell our narrative through great
content.

During lockdown we have made a big effort to reach out to existing customers
through other digital portals such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Making sure that we
engaging with people online and sharing appealing content.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies: Focus on China

6 May 2020 8:37 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean
of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What SA can learn as European economies emerge from lockdown

6 May 2020 8:29 AM

Raymond Parsons is a professor at the North-West University School of Business and
Governance and talks Refilwe Moloto through the reopening of European economies
and what South Africa can learn from this crucial process.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Virus spies accusations of corona espionage by the U.S. & U.K.

6 May 2020 7:59 AM

Airline turmoil as another major airline announces job losses.

Travel & Tourism a rosier holiday picture painted by a German minister.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT: The cigarette legal battle turns on the claim that it exacerbates the transmission of COVID-19

6 May 2020 7:48 AM

While the global debate over the cause or exacerbation of COVID-19 symptoms in smokers rages on, government, in varying comments on the matter has emphasized the risk of the disease’s transmission as their reasoning behind the ban. While many arguments – from lost tax revenue to growing illicit trade – may have logical basis for reopening of legitimate cigarette trade, the legal basis of import seems to be refuting or asserting the claim that cigarettes specifically increase the spread of the virus, in a different way from any other commodity, thus justifying their specific prohibition under the law governing this time.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Comair clips own wings

6 May 2020 7:35 AM

Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer, talks to Refilwe Moloto about Comair entering voluntary
business rescue, because of the devastating economic effect of the coronavirus travel
ban in effect since March.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fita on their legal fight for cigarette sales under lockdown

6 May 2020 7:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association chairperson,
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, to understand their legal argument and the timelines involved in
their court bid to see government reopen cigarette sales under lockdown regulations.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesdays - lion encounters are never a good idea

6 May 2020 7:13 AM

We're seeing a lot more videos online of people having up-close and personal encounters with large predatory animals such as lion and cheetah - but surely this is going to end badly? Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Endangered Wildlife Trust's Ashleigh Dore of their Wildlife in Trade program.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Researchers positive about possible breakthrough in fight against malaria

6 May 2020 7:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Jeremy Herren of the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology, where he led a team of researchers who might have made a
breakthrough in the fight against malaria.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shout-Out: Peku Peku

5 May 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Semwano Chonya Owner of Peku Peku travel agency.

With the lock down, we are trying to keep each others’ morale going. We are keeping in
touch with clients on our database updating them on industry news, and some fun facts
to keep our name in the industry, and also remind people that our planet is pretty
awesome.

We think it will be at least until next year when we can first expect to see travel bans
being lifted, this saddens us.

My undergrad was in HR, and I am doing a refresher Diploma with The Chapel House
Group (http://www.thechapelhousegroup.co.uk/_) in leadership management in order
that I will be able to think differently about what the future holds.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union)

Local Business Opinion

[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Local

'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'

Local Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Zuma alleges people 'trying to kill him' poisoned & killed his son instead

6 May 2020 12:37 PM

SA 'virtual safaris' liven up lockdown with jackals and leopard cubs

6 May 2020 12:23 PM

Africa CDC to obtain data on Madagascar’s herbal COVID-19 'cure'

6 May 2020 11:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA