Brendan Tinsley founder and owner of Tinsley Woodcrafters
In these tough times many small businesses have to think on their feet and pivot to
survive. And it has forced our next guest to innovate. Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters has created a clever wooden tool to prevent us from touching all kinds of surfaces as we try to remain Covid-19 free.
Brendan Tinsley's submission: Woodcrafters have developed a touch-LESS tool to help
prevent the spread of COVID 19. The Touch-LESS tool is a versatile hook and pointer
tool that lets the user avoid skin to surface contact in high traffic areas. The hook is
useful to open and close doors in grocery stores, public restrooms and other spaces.
The useful pointer allows users to press buttons on ATM's and speed point machines
and parking lot pay points. The tool can be used in restrooms to open and close taps
and lift/lower toilet seats.
Peter Wagenaar lives in Mouille Point and has been providing meals to the homeless people in the area. But not everyone has been happy with his feeding scheme as they believed he was drawing more homeless people to the area and not giving them a reason to seek help from homeless shelters.
The situation turned ugly this week when Wagenaar's car was allegedly set alight, and some have said the attack could have been provoked by some members of the community who posted his personal details online.
Caxton's general manager, Anton Botes talks to Refilwe Moloto about the tough decision to close their magazine titles, and the possibility of them being sold off individually.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gym members have not been able to work out since the commencement of lockdown,
and schemes such as Discovery Vitality informed its members who have discounted gym
memberships that they would have an adjusted minimum gym attendance record in order to maintain their discount status - except their app has not taken this into accountand notices have been issued that their discount privilege will be downgraded.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender
Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You HeardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Golden Arrow Bus Services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations and
has implemented safety measures to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. They
have also put in place an automatic extension on tickets which were bought before
lockdown commenced. Refilwe Moloto speaks to spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.
Sebastian’s submission: Thankfully when we started the business we put a large
emphasis on up skilling ourselves in the digital space. Our fully functional online
website has been available for customers to check out (www.corkshoe.co). We have
always put an emphasis on digital and our ability to tell our narrative through great
content.
During lockdown we have made a big effort to reach out to existing customers
through other digital portals such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Making sure that we
engaging with people online and sharing appealing content.