The World View - German the 1st in Europe to plan a clean break from lockdown

Peter Wagenaar lives in Mouille Point and has been providing meals to the homeless people in the area. But not everyone has been happy with his feeding scheme as they believed he was drawing more homeless people to the area and not giving them a reason to seek help from homeless shelters.



The situation turned ugly this week when Wagenaar's car was allegedly set alight, and some have said the attack could have been provoked by some members of the community who posted his personal details online.



Refilwe Moloto speaks to Paul Jacobson, who is accused of having played a central role in the alleged arson attack on a vehicle owned by a community member who was feeling the homeless community but posting his personal details on Facebook.



Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sea Point Ward Councillor Dave Bryant about the situation of homeless people in the area after a local man had his vehicle allegedly set alight by someone in retaliation for his feeding scheme for the homeless.

