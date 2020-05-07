Facebook group admin Paul Jacobson responds to car arson attack

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:20
Restaurant consultant appeals to customers to check before using big delivery platforms
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mike Said
Today at 13:40
Effort to save Clanwilliam cedar trees continue despite lockdown putting a spanner in the works
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rory du Plessis
Today at 13:50
Junior Biologists Course goes online at Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katja Langui
Today at 14:10
DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Celine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Celine X
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Your rights and the police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Burger - Senior Reseacher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences
Today at 16:55
How "hackable" is Zoom?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
The performance-enhancing trick to being a better athlete
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Philip Miller's #MusoreliefSA fund - "INFLUENZA 1918"  JM 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Miller
Latest Local
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer. 7 May 2020 11:05 AM
Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online Admin Paul Jacobson says the group "names and shames' online anyone who breaks the rules but denies any involvement in the attack. 7 May 2020 10:43 AM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer. 7 May 2020 11:05 AM
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender. 7 May 2020 9:16 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Facebook group admin Paul Jacobson responds to car arson attack

Facebook group admin Paul Jacobson responds to car arson attack

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Paul Jacobson, who is accused of having played a central role in the alleged arson attack on a vehicle owned by a community member who was feeling the homeless community but posting his personal details on Facebook.

 



Small Business Shout-out - Tinsley Woodcrafters

7 May 2020 9:19 AM

Brendan Tinsley founder and owner of Tinsley Woodcrafters

In these tough times many small businesses have to think on their feet and pivot to
survive. And it has forced our next guest to innovate. Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters has created a clever wooden tool to prevent us from touching all kinds of surfaces as we try to remain Covid-19 free.

Brendan Tinsley's submission: Woodcrafters have developed a touch-LESS tool to help
prevent the spread of COVID 19. The Touch-LESS tool is a versatile hook and pointer
tool that lets the user avoid skin to surface contact in high traffic areas. The hook is
useful to open and close doors in grocery stores, public restrooms and other spaces.

The useful pointer allows users to press buttons on ATM's and speed point machines
and parking lot pay points. The tool can be used in restrooms to open and close taps
and lift/lower toilet seats.

Caxton pulls plug on presses

7 May 2020 8:25 AM

Caxton's general manager, Anton Botes talks to Refilwe Moloto about the tough decision to close their magazine titles, and the possibility of them being sold off individually.

The World View - German the 1st in Europe to plan a clean break from lockdown

7 May 2020 7:58 AM

New Zealand’s lockdown crime a large scale car theft.

Russia’s captain Tom inspired to raise money for Moscow medics.

#IFQSAT:

7 May 2020 7:44 AM
Discovery members confused on why their gym discounts set to drop despite promise

7 May 2020 7:35 AM

Gym members have not been able to work out since the commencement of lockdown,
and schemes such as Discovery Vitality informed its members who have discounted gym
memberships that they would have an adjusted minimum gym attendance record in order to maintain their discount status - except their app has not taken this into accountand notices have been issued that their discount privilege will be downgraded.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks

7 May 2020 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Peter Wagenaar about the arson attack on his vehicle, which
is believed to be linked to opposition to him feeding homeless people in the Sea Point
area from his car.

Trendspotting - A rise in financial therapy

7 May 2020 7:05 AM

Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Golden Arrow products validity extended for passengers

7 May 2020 7:02 AM

Golden Arrow Bus Services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations and
has implemented safety measures to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. They
have also put in place an automatic extension on tickets which were bought before
lockdown commenced. Refilwe Moloto speaks to spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe

6 May 2020 8:58 AM

Sebastian’s submission: Thankfully when we started the business we put a large
emphasis on up skilling ourselves in the digital space. Our fully functional online
website has been available for customers to check out (www.corkshoe.co). We have
always put an emphasis on digital and our ability to tell our narrative through great
content.

During lockdown we have made a big effort to reach out to existing customers
through other digital portals such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Making sure that we
engaging with people online and sharing appealing content.

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths

Local

Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online

Local

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

Business Local

Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'

Local Politics

Khayelitsha youth forum slams WC health dept for inadequate COVID-19 measures

7 May 2020 12:33 PM

Lesotho PM Thabane says he’s a step closer to retirement

7 May 2020 12:00 PM

DA’s Tshwane mayoral candidate outlines plans for governing metro

7 May 2020 11:49 AM

