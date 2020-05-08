Doxxing and the law

Brendan Tinsley founder and owner of Tinsley Woodcrafters



In these tough times many small businesses have to think on their feet and pivot to

survive. And it has forced our next guest to innovate. Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters has created a clever wooden tool to prevent us from touching all kinds of surfaces as we try to remain Covid-19 free.



Brendan Tinsley's submission: Woodcrafters have developed a touch-LESS tool to help

prevent the spread of COVID 19. The Touch-LESS tool is a versatile hook and pointer

tool that lets the user avoid skin to surface contact in high traffic areas. The hook is

useful to open and close doors in grocery stores, public restrooms and other spaces.



The useful pointer allows users to press buttons on ATM's and speed point machines

and parking lot pay points. The tool can be used in restrooms to open and close taps

and lift/lower toilet seats.

