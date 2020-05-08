Everyday Xhosa

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Interview: Trailblazer: Marcel Botha
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marcel Botha - Founder & CEO at 10XBeta
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adele Stiehler–van der Westhuizen - Managing Director at Prue Leith Culinary Institute
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Linen Corporation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Naked Scietinst with Dr Chris Smith
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
#Saveurfaves- Cowl Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Crommelin - Owner of Cowl Cape
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips-Futurism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:50
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Green-Bricker - Marketing Director at Exclusive Books
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 8232 with 161 deaths 12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292 153. 7 May 2020 9:18 PM
[LISTEN] How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn? John Maytham asks MyBroadband.co.za journalist Jan Vermeulen about the security issues affecting video conferencing site Zoom. 7 May 2020 6:34 PM
View all Local
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
View all Politics
How Covid-19 should impact they way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together' ''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined." 7 May 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Everyday Xhosa

Everyday Xhosa

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa 

Today’s isiXhosa phrase is “UPHUME EMAGQABINI”, U-P-H-U-M-E    E-M-A-G-Q-A-B-I-N-I 
It’s important that you get it right Matt. I’m not letting you off easy this time. (he has to say it at least 7 times) 

UPHUME EMAGQABINI MATT!!! You have excelled! That’s what UPHUME EMAGQABINI means! You have excelled! Top student! A1! 

Seriously Matt. You’ve been a great student! Thanks for “volunteering



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Safety MEC want neighbourhood watches to help stop rising crime under lockdown

8 May 2020 7:32 AM

Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how criminal activity which is increasing under lockdown can be stifled if only the National Police Minister will allow them to use neighborhood watch members which are prohibited under lockdown regulations.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom on re-opening the economy and Covid-19 threat to operations

8 May 2020 7:26 AM

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their plans to deal with an increase in electricity demand as the economy re-opens, as well as the threat of staff at key power plants contracting Covid-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doxxing and the law

8 May 2020 7:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to social media law expert Sarah Hoffman about the practice of doxing and the legality thereof. Doxing is the Internet-based practice of researching and publicly broadcasting private or identifying information about an individual or organization. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shout-out - Tinsley Woodcrafters

7 May 2020 9:19 AM

Brendan Tinsley founder and owner of Tinsley Woodcrafters

In these tough times many small businesses have to think on their feet and pivot to
survive. And it has forced our next guest to innovate. Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters has created a clever wooden tool to prevent us from touching all kinds of surfaces as we try to remain Covid-19 free.

Brendan Tinsley's submission: Woodcrafters have developed a touch-LESS tool to help
prevent the spread of COVID 19. The Touch-LESS tool is a versatile hook and pointer
tool that lets the user avoid skin to surface contact in high traffic areas. The hook is
useful to open and close doors in grocery stores, public restrooms and other spaces.

The useful pointer allows users to press buttons on ATM's and speed point machines
and parking lot pay points. The tool can be used in restrooms to open and close taps
and lift/lower toilet seats.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Facebook group admin Paul Jacobson responds to car arson attack

7 May 2020 8:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Paul Jacobson, who is accused of having played a central role in the alleged arson attack on a vehicle owned by a community member who was feeling the homeless community but posting his personal details on Facebook.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Caxton pulls plug on presses

7 May 2020 8:25 AM

Caxton's general manager, Anton Botes talks to Refilwe Moloto about the tough decision to close their magazine titles, and the possibility of them being sold off individually.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - German the 1st in Europe to plan a clean break from lockdown

7 May 2020 7:58 AM

New Zealand’s lockdown crime a large scale car theft.

Russia’s captain Tom inspired to raise money for Moscow medics.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

7 May 2020 7:44 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery members confused on why their gym discounts set to drop despite promise

7 May 2020 7:35 AM

Gym members have not been able to work out since the commencement of lockdown,
and schemes such as Discovery Vitality informed its members who have discounted gym
memberships that they would have an adjusted minimum gym attendance record in order to maintain their discount status - except their app has not taken this into accountand notices have been issued that their discount privilege will be downgraded.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June

Local Politics

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

Local

EWN Highlights

Business for SA sees no reason to prolong lockdown

8 May 2020 7:29 AM

46% of those seeking help are financially stressed during lockdown: Sadag

8 May 2020 7:12 AM

UN chief says coronavirus has sparked 'tsunami of hate and xenophobia'

8 May 2020 6:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA