Trailblazer: Marcel Botha

Russian troops in Africa the UN says Russian mercenaries are fighting in Libya.
VE day sadly only muted celebrations for the 75th anniversary today.
Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how criminal activity which is increasing under lockdown can be stifled if only the National Police Minister will allow them to use neighborhood watch members which are prohibited under lockdown regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their plans to deal with an increase in electricity demand as the economy re-opens, as well as the threat of staff at key power plants contracting Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today’s isiXhosa phrase is “UPHUME EMAGQABINI”, U-P-H-U-M-E E-M-A-G-Q-A-B-I-N-I
It’s important that you get it right Matt. I’m not letting you off easy this time. (he has to say it at least 7 times)
UPHUME EMAGQABINI MATT!!! You have excelled! That’s what UPHUME EMAGQABINI means! You have excelled! Top student! A1!
Seriously Matt. You’ve been a great student! Thanks for “volunteering
Refilwe Moloto speaks to social media law expert Sarah Hoffman about the practice of doxing and the legality thereof. Doxing is the Internet-based practice of researching and publicly broadcasting private or identifying information about an individual or organization.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brendan Tinsley founder and owner of Tinsley Woodcrafters
In these tough times many small businesses have to think on their feet and pivot to
survive. And it has forced our next guest to innovate. Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters has created a clever wooden tool to prevent us from touching all kinds of surfaces as we try to remain Covid-19 free.
Brendan Tinsley's submission: Woodcrafters have developed a touch-LESS tool to help
prevent the spread of COVID 19. The Touch-LESS tool is a versatile hook and pointer
tool that lets the user avoid skin to surface contact in high traffic areas. The hook is
useful to open and close doors in grocery stores, public restrooms and other spaces.
The useful pointer allows users to press buttons on ATM's and speed point machines
and parking lot pay points. The tool can be used in restrooms to open and close taps
and lift/lower toilet seats.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Paul Jacobson, who is accused of having played a central role in the alleged arson attack on a vehicle owned by a community member who was feeling the homeless community but posting his personal details on Facebook.
Caxton's general manager, Anton Botes talks to Refilwe Moloto about the tough decision to close their magazine titles, and the possibility of them being sold off individually.LISTEN TO PODCAST