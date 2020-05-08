Small Business Shout-out: Linen Corporation

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:20
Window opens for moving house
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew landline
Today at 13:40
SA Mast gives update after armed robbery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tamsin Nel
Today at 13:50
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Green-Bricker - Marketing Director at Exclusive Books
Today at 14:10
Giving birth in lockdown - can anyone be there to hold your hand?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Looking at the latest Covid-19 numbers - infections and deaths.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 15:40
Virus brings 'wildlife catastrophe' to Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis - CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Melanie Verwoerd on lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using "giant pots", that are usually used to brew beer.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Bing
Today at 17:20
Art, my creative response to a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catriona Towriss - Centre for Actuarial Research in the School of Management Studie
Today at 17:46
Kahn Morbee, The Parlotones and Covid-19 lockdown concerts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kahn Morbee - Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at Parletones
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Localised domestic tourism key to resurging WC tourism industry, says dept In the Western Cape, 70% of the tourism industry has been reliant on international tourist arrivals. Tough times are ahead. 8 May 2020 11:13 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 8 May 2020 10:37 AM
View all Local
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown' Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups. 8 May 2020 8:56 AM
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
View all Politics
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Small Business Shout-out: Linen Corporation

Small Business Shout-out: Linen Corporation

Guest: Luann Castle Owner the Linen Corporation

Luann's submission: Good Day, I am female entrepreneur who owns a table linen hire company. Our business rents out to the event managers, exhibitions, wedding coordinators and venues etc. 

We do our own laundering of linen we rent to clients. Since the onset of Covid-19 impact, we were reduced to cancellations of orders right down to zero business. 
I have 6 staff members who cannot be without work. 

The current disruption has changed the business landscape.  I found myself thinking out of the box, and decided instead of the washing machines and tumble dryers which are collecting dust, I can offer an essential laundry cleaning service to the health sector and businesses where I could launder uniforms and surgery gowns,hand towels etc.

This new normal will allow me to continue to cover operating expenses and rental and keep staff employed throughout the lock down period



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Ninety One's Hendrik Du Toit

8 May 2020 9:45 AM

The Small Business Shout Out with Ninety One has been running for a week. What’s the background to why Ninety One decided to get involved in the campaign?

Chef's Corner

8 May 2020 8:37 AM

Refilwe explores some of the essential kitchen skills you need during lockdown with the Prue Leith Culinary Institute. Turns out, you don't always know what you don't know.

Trailblazer: Marcel Botha

8 May 2020 8:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marcel Botha, a South African who owns a US based product design company. He and his team produced a ventilator approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in one month, compared to the full year it usually takes

The World View - Lockdown mixed messages France & the U.K.

8 May 2020 7:56 AM

Russian troops in Africa the UN says Russian mercenaries are fighting in Libya. 

VE day sadly only muted celebrations for the 75th anniversary today.

#IFQSAT: Today, on what would have been Ahmaud Arbery’s 26th birthday, it’s important to note what biases are inherent in protecting our desired “status quo”.

8 May 2020 7:46 AM

The arrest of two supremacists that killed Ahmaud Arbery over two months ago, on film, brings into sharp focus that it sometimes takes an outside, differing view to alert us to the inherent biases we use to protect our personal spaces. In a week when this same sense of protection appears to have led to arson in the Western Cape under COVID-19 related lockdown, it becomes obvious how quickly “safety” can be weaponized against anything deemed “different”, an “inconvenience” or “vagrant

Safety MEC want neighbourhood watches to help stop rising crime under lockdown

8 May 2020 7:32 AM

Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how criminal activity which is increasing under lockdown can be stifled if only the National Police Minister will allow them to use neighborhood watch members which are prohibited under lockdown regulations.

Eskom on re-opening the economy and Covid-19 threat to operations

8 May 2020 7:26 AM

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their plans to deal with an increase in electricity demand as the economy re-opens, as well as the threat of staff at key power plants contracting Covid-19.

Everyday Xhosa

8 May 2020 7:17 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa 

Today’s isiXhosa phrase is “UPHUME EMAGQABINI”, U-P-H-U-M-E    E-M-A-G-Q-A-B-I-N-I 
It’s important that you get it right Matt. I’m not letting you off easy this time. (he has to say it at least 7 times) 

UPHUME EMAGQABINI MATT!!! You have excelled! That’s what UPHUME EMAGQABINI means! You have excelled! Top student! A1! 

Seriously Matt. You’ve been a great student! Thanks for “volunteering

Doxxing and the law

8 May 2020 7:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to social media law expert Sarah Hoffman about the practice of doxing and the legality thereof. Doxing is the Internet-based practice of researching and publicly broadcasting private or identifying information about an individual or organization. 

