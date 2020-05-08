Ninety One's Hendrik Du Toit

Guest: Luann Castle Owner the Linen Corporation



Luann's submission: Good Day, I am female entrepreneur who owns a table linen hire company. Our business rents out to the event managers, exhibitions, wedding coordinators and venues etc.



We do our own laundering of linen we rent to clients. Since the onset of Covid-19 impact, we were reduced to cancellations of orders right down to zero business.

I have 6 staff members who cannot be without work.



The current disruption has changed the business landscape. I found myself thinking out of the box, and decided instead of the washing machines and tumble dryers which are collecting dust, I can offer an essential laundry cleaning service to the health sector and businesses where I could launder uniforms and surgery gowns,hand towels etc.



This new normal will allow me to continue to cover operating expenses and rental and keep staff employed throughout the lock down period

