Moolah Mondays: Think carefully before cashing in retirement savings if retrenched

SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world? Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown. 11 May 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don't use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Moolah Mondays: Think carefully before cashing in retirement savings if retrenched

Moolah Mondays: Think carefully before cashing in retirement savings if retrenched

Those who are in the unfortunate position of being retrenched as a result of the impact of the lockdown on the economy might be tempted to turn towards their retirement savings. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andrew Davison, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants, about the implications of such moves.



Small Business Shout-out: The Daily Coffee Café

11 May 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Adele Smith Owner of The Daily Coffee Café

The Emerging economies: Brazi

11 May 2020 8:47 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.

IPID's lockdown report

11 May 2020 8:45 AM

Sontaga Seisa of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate talks to Refilwe Moloto about their briefing to the Joint Committees on Police and Security and Justice, which heard that 376 of 828 cases against officers related directly to the enforcement of lockdown regulations.

Health MEC on Minister Mkhize's W/Cape briefing

11 May 2020 8:00 AM

Western Cape MEC for Health, Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo, met with National Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at the weekend. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his concerns for the province and the plan going forward.

The World View - Lockdown changes in various countries

11 May 2020 7:57 AM

The migrant tide a sudden illegal rush in parts of Europe. 

Rock & Roll’s Inspiration R.I.P. to Mr Tutti Frutti, little Richard.

#IFQSAT: Mother’s Day Reflection: Must motherhood always mean great sacrifice?

11 May 2020 7:52 AM

Yesterday’s Mother’s Day celebrations brought to light how far the definition of Motherhood has evolved in society – beyond bloodlines, and even beyond gender. And yet, as diverse as its definition, almost every celebrant I saw was apportioned a particular, common characteristic: sacrifice. Sacrifice, beyond that expected of fatherhood and many other critical roles. In a world reassessing the disproportionate burdens on demographic pockets of society, I feel quite strongly that we are ready to have the conversation about where this emotionally burdensome expectation came from, and how we can relieve this critical group of our society from the disproportionate mandate of “sacrifice”. Are mothers, even those proud to sacrifice, after all, not full human beings with hopes, desires and selfish wants of their own, as well?

Foreign-trained doctors continue the fight to work in SA

11 May 2020 7:44 AM

Advocate Rene Govender, of the SA Internationally Trained Health Professionals Association (SAITHPA) speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns held by more than 300 medical students studying outside of SA. They feel that government is keeping them jobless with ineffective qualification testing to allow them to work locally.

The challenge of looking after the homeless during Covid-19 lockdown

11 May 2020 6:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hassan Khan, CEO of the Haven Night Shelter, about the challenge of looking after the large homeless community in Cape Town during Covid-19 lockdown.

Ninety One's Hendrik Du Toit

8 May 2020 9:45 AM

The Small Business Shout Out with Ninety One has been running for a week. What’s the background to why Ninety One decided to get involved in the campaign?

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer
Business Local

Business Local

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)
Local Lifestyle

Local Lifestyle

SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back
Politics

Politics

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing
11 May 2020 8:28 PM

11 May 2020 8:28 PM

Motshekga meets MECs, teacher unions, SGBs to discuss school reopening plans
11 May 2020 7:20 PM

11 May 2020 7:20 PM

Madagascar virus potion scorned because it's from Africa: president
11 May 2020 7:10 PM

11 May 2020 7:10 PM

