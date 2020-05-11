Foreign-trained doctors continue the fight to work in SA

Advocate Rene Govender, of the SA Internationally Trained Health Professionals Association (SAITHPA) speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns held by more than 300 medical students studying outside of SA. They feel that government is keeping them jobless with ineffective qualification testing to allow them to work locally.
Guest: Adele Smith Owner of The Daily Coffee Café
Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School.
Sontaga Seisa of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate talks to Refilwe Moloto about their briefing to the Joint Committees on Police and Security and Justice, which heard that 376 of 828 cases against officers related directly to the enforcement of lockdown regulations.
Western Cape MEC for Health, Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo, met with National Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at the weekend. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his concerns for the province and the plan going forward.
The migrant tide a sudden illegal rush in parts of Europe.
Rock & Roll’s Inspiration R.I.P. to Mr Tutti Frutti, little Richard.
Yesterday's Mother's Day celebrations brought to light how far the definition of Motherhood has evolved in society – beyond bloodlines, and even beyond gender. And yet, as diverse as its definition, almost every celebrant I saw was apportioned a particular, common characteristic: sacrifice. Sacrifice, beyond that expected of fatherhood and many other critical roles. In a world reassessing the disproportionate burdens on demographic pockets of society, I feel quite strongly that we are ready to have the conversation about where this emotionally burdensome expectation came from, and how we can relieve this critical group of our society from the disproportionate mandate of "sacrifice". Are mothers, even those proud to sacrifice, after all, not full human beings with hopes, desires and selfish wants of their own, as well?
Those who are in the unfortunate position of being retrenched as a result of the impact of the lockdown on the economy might be tempted to turn towards their retirement savings. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andrew Davison, Head of Advice at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants, about the implications of such moves.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hassan Khan, CEO of the Haven Night Shelter, about the challenge of looking after the large homeless community in Cape Town during Covid-19 lockdown.
The Small Business Shout Out with Ninety One has been running for a week. What's the background to why Ninety One decided to get involved in the campaign?