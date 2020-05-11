Small Business Shout-out: The Daily Coffee Café

Yesterday’s Mother’s Day celebrations brought to light how far the definition of Motherhood has evolved in society – beyond bloodlines, and even beyond gender. And yet, as diverse as its definition, almost every celebrant I saw was apportioned a particular, common characteristic: sacrifice. Sacrifice, beyond that expected of fatherhood and many other critical roles. In a world reassessing the disproportionate burdens on demographic pockets of society, I feel quite strongly that we are ready to have the conversation about where this emotionally burdensome expectation came from, and how we can relieve this critical group of our society from the disproportionate mandate of “sacrifice”. Are mothers, even those proud to sacrifice, after all, not full human beings with hopes, desires and selfish wants of their own, as well?

