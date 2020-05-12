Parole pitfalls

Prof Lukas Muntingh, the Project Coordinator of Africa Criminal Justice Reform (ACJR) at the Dullah Omar Institute for Constitutional Law, Governance and Human Rights talks about how the Department of Corrections should handle releasing thousands of prisoners on parole to avoid Covid-19 infections from spreading too rapidly.
Guest: Daniel van Zyl owner of Earthly
Earthly is a proudly SA brand that was launched during October of 2019. We manufacture and distribute reinvented Toothpaste Bits. This is an eco-friendly solution to the million of toothpaste tubes ending up on our landfills and oceans each year.
What rights are afforded workers who are being urged to stay away from the office for longer than is required by the government?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Russia’s lockdown Vladimir Putin attempts to ease restrictions.
The unmasked president Donald Trump tells staff to cover their faces.
Elon Musk’s defiant re-opening of his US Tesla plant, after at first negotiating with and then bullying US lawmakers over lockdown regulations, is reminiscent of the DA’s ill-advised demands of & threats to national government last week, with no mandate. Musk daring authorities to come arrest him over his blatant law-breaking is about as condescending and unconstructive as the same opposition party sending a Cabinet Minister their e-commerce lobby in a digital how-to kitLISTEN TO PODCAST
The SA Gunowners Association have given SAPS a deadline to issue a directive for the licensing of firearms services to resume, failing which court action would be considered. The deadline to do so was close of business 11 May.
Martin Hood, Industry Legal Representative - South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association explains to Refilwe Moloto what comes next.
As the WesternCape's infection figures rise to 52 percent of the country's total Covid-19 cases, Health DG, Dr Anban Pillay explains what it means for efforts to combat the virus and how it could impact the loosening of lockdown restrictions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cyber attacks related to Covid-19 have surged along with the deadly virus. Brian Pinnock, a cyber security expert with Mimecast takes a look at the numbers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As schools prepare for their eventual reopening, some are stipulating to parents that only certain colours of facemasks will be allowed and that there will also be schoolbranded masks on sale. But is this the best policy when one considers the risk of children swapping masks in error? Refilwe Moloto speaks the WCED's Bronagh Hammond.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adele Smith Owner of The Daily Coffee CaféLISTEN TO PODCAST