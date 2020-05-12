IFQSAT: Men will be Boys: Even across oceans, the confidence of petulant South African exceptionalism bares its teeth

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ipid reopens probe into Ravensmead man who died soon after alleged cop assault The police watchdog will reopen its investigation into the death of Petrus Miggels, the man who died on the first day of the lockd... 12 May 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Home grown: Local scientists grow Coronavirus in lab in first for SA The SARS-Cov-2 culture is a collaborative effort between the UWV and Stellenbosch University. Ismail Lagardien finds out more... 12 May 2020 5:22 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 110 The Western Cape has recorded four new deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 110. 12 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first Feel tempted to cash in your pension? Refilwe Moloto asks Andrew Davison (Old Mutual) for pointers. 11 May 2020 2:44 PM
21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence) Got caught going for an illegal run? That’ll be R500. Popped across the street to say howzit? Another R500. Sell ciggies? R1000. 11 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT: Men will be Boys: Even across oceans, the confidence of petulant South African exceptionalism bares its teeth

#IFQSAT: Men will be Boys: Even across oceans, the confidence of petulant South African exceptionalism bares its teeth

Elon Musk’s defiant re-opening of his US Tesla plant, after at first negotiating with and then bullying US lawmakers over lockdown regulations, is reminiscent of the DA’s ill-advised demands of & threats to national government last week, with no mandate. Musk daring authorities to come arrest him over his blatant law-breaking is about as condescending and unconstructive as the same opposition party sending a Cabinet Minister their e-commerce lobby in a digital how-to kit



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shoutout: Earthly

12 May 2020 8:52 AM

Guest: Daniel van Zyl owner of Earthly

Earthly is a proudly SA brand that was launched during October of 2019. We manufacture and distribute reinvented Toothpaste Bits. This is an eco-friendly solution to the million of toothpaste tubes ending up on our landfills and oceans each year.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The right to (return to) work

12 May 2020 8:34 AM

What rights are afforded workers who are being urged to stay away from the office for longer than is required by the government? 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parole pitfalls

12 May 2020 8:24 AM

Prof Lukas Muntingh, the Project Coordinator of Africa Criminal Justice Reform (ACJR) at the Dullah Omar Institute for Constitutional Law, Governance and Human Rights talks about how the Department of Corrections should handle releasing thousands of prisoners on parole to avoid Covid-19 infections from spreading too rapidly.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid-19 the impact of global Tourism

12 May 2020 7:58 AM

Russia’s lockdown Vladimir Putin attempts to ease restrictions.

The unmasked president Donald Trump tells staff to cover their faces.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Industry legal representative - SA Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association

12 May 2020 7:37 AM

The SA Gunowners Association have given SAPS a deadline to issue a directive for the licensing of firearms services to resume, failing which court action would be considered. The deadline to do so was close of business 11 May.

Martin Hood, Industry Legal Representative - South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association explains to Refilwe Moloto what comes next.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health DG on Cape's worrying Covid-19 hotspots

12 May 2020 7:22 AM

As the WesternCape's infection figures rise to 52 percent of the country's total Covid-19 cases, Health DG, Dr Anban Pillay explains what it means for efforts to combat the virus and how it could impact the loosening of lockdown restrictions.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: Coronavirus infecting your PC?

12 May 2020 7:09 AM

Cyber attacks related to Covid-19 have surged along with the deadly virus. Brian Pinnock, a cyber security expert with Mimecast takes a look at the numbers.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can schools dictate the colour of masks?

12 May 2020 7:06 AM

As schools prepare for their eventual reopening, some are stipulating to parents that only certain colours of facemasks will be allowed and that there will also be schoolbranded masks on sale. But is this the best policy when one considers the risk of children swapping masks in error? Refilwe Moloto speaks the WCED's Bronagh Hammond.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shout-out: The Daily Coffee Café

11 May 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Adele Smith Owner of The Daily Coffee Café

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree'

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Homemade masks for school pupils are OK - as long as they're black, says WCED

Local

EWN Highlights

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

Denosa calls for special allowance for nurses, other front line workers

12 May 2020 7:41 PM

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA