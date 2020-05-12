#IFQSAT: Men will be Boys: Even across oceans, the confidence of petulant South African exceptionalism bares its teeth

Elon Musk’s defiant re-opening of his US Tesla plant, after at first negotiating with and then bullying US lawmakers over lockdown regulations, is reminiscent of the DA’s ill-advised demands of & threats to national government last week, with no mandate. Musk daring authorities to come arrest him over his blatant law-breaking is about as condescending and unconstructive as the same opposition party sending a Cabinet Minister their e-commerce lobby in a digital how-to kit