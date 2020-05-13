Covid-19 what has gone wrong in the Cape?

Guest: Kelly Jacobs Owner of Small One Photography



Kelly's submission: As an owner of a photography company, my day-to-day operation is at a complete stand still in compliance with the lockdown regulations. At this point, it is unclear when I will be able to resume shooting lifestyle photography sessions, as well as weddings again. Many of my clients have been forced to postpone their weddings, events and booked sessions for the new year as the remainder of 2020 remains uncertain and unpredictable.

