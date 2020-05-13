IFQSAT: A COVID Tale of Two Cities

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Radisson Blu Hotel hosts foreigners stuck in Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Clinton Thom
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 15:10
Groote Schuur Hospital in desperate need of 50 000 cloth masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Zameer Brey - chair of Groote Schuur Hospital Board
Today at 15:20
Lockdown in South Africa can no longer be justified
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Gear
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-19: Ceres
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James de Villiers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Who should be going back to school first?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
UJ’s new study reveals policy recommendations in a Post-Covid world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent - director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and professor of philosophy at the University
Today at 16:55
Working from home: more or less productive?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nevania Naidoo - Employer Wellness at Workforce Healthcare Executive Director
Today at 17:05
Be Aware and Beware of The Rise of the Securocrats
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
We found high UV doses at high-altitude hiking trails in Reunion and Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Caradee Wright
Today at 17:46
Alan Committee: No Contact Comedy show!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Kids and coronovirus - what do we really know? A recent study suggests children are at a greater risk of being seriously ill with COVID-19 than previously thought. 13 May 2020 12:31 PM
'20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head' Two decades free from a heroin addiction that nearly killed her, Melinda Ferguson says she's not coping with the cigarette ban. 13 May 2020 11:12 AM
Cape Town could see 90,000 job losses in tourism sector Cape Town Tourism has compiled a report highlighting the devastating impact of Covid-19 lockdown on the local industry. 13 May 2020 11:08 AM
View all Local
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
W Cape restrictions to differ from area to area dependent on transmission levels National Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says areas with low transmission levels will not have the same levels of restrictions. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Western Cape wants national govt to drop its nonsensical e-commerce restrictions Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier says the national government's restriction on e-commerce activities does not make sense. 13 May 2020 12:09 PM
Union slams 'irresponsible employers' saying stores are 'dens of infection' Saccawu spokesperson Mike Sikani, says most retail employers have placed profits over lives with sub-standard PPEs for staff. 13 May 2020 10:17 AM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
View all Business
Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown You may buy shoes – but only closed-toe pairs. Shorts sleeve T-shirts are illegal, but not if “displayed as underwear for warmth". 13 May 2020 10:27 AM
[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open Bongiwe Kunene (MD, Banking Association SA) carefully and clearly explains the terms of the loan and who may apply. 13 May 2020 9:08 AM
'Illegal cigarettes are worse than legal ones. Nobody will disagree' All sorts of criminals are stepping in with substandard products, providing to a huge market, says the author of "Tobacco Wars". 12 May 2020 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all World
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT: A COVID Tale of Two Cities

#IFQSAT: A COVID Tale of Two Cities

Cape Town’s inequality & imbalances are evidenced painfully in the emergence of starkly disproportionate distribution of illness versus profits.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shoutout: One Photography

13 May 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Kelly Jacobs Owner of Small One Photography

Kelly's submission:  As an owner of a photography company, my day-to-day operation is at a complete stand still in compliance with the lockdown regulations. At this point, it is unclear when I will be able to resume shooting lifestyle photography sessions, as well as weddings again. Many of my clients have been forced to postpone their weddings, events and booked sessions for the new year as the remainder of 2020 remains uncertain and unpredictable.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Distant cousin of the tobacco plant to be used to develop rapid diagnostic test kits for SARS-CoV-2

13 May 2020 8:41 AM

Tamlyn Shaw, Cape Bio Pharms co-founder talks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are using a distant relative of the tobacco plant to develop a faster and broader testing kit for Covid-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Banking Association on how to apply for small business relief

13 May 2020 8:23 AM

MD of the Banking Association of SA, Bongiwe Kunene, explains to Refilwe Moloto what business owners will need to apply for the government's now operational loan guarantee scheme.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid-19 testing in Wuhan China

13 May 2020 8:03 AM

The real Coronavirus death toll at least 3 ways of counting fatalities.

Strange changes 2 examples - in Singapore & in England.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Union raises alarm over safety of workers

13 May 2020 7:38 AM

The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) has raised the alarm about dangerous working conditions for their members as we see shops and retailers become Covid-19 hotspots. Mike Sikani, Saccawu spokesperson explains their concerns.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 what has gone wrong in the Cape?

13 May 2020 7:25 AM

Dr. Neva Makgetla, a senior economist at research organisation Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies, takes Refilwe Moloto through research looking at why coronavirus infections are higher in the Cape than anywhere else in South Africa.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How soon can the cruise liner industry bounce back?

13 May 2020 7:09 AM

Roland Muller, marketing manager at Development Promotions tour operators, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how soon the ocean cruise liner industry could start up again as reports emerge some may be back by as early as August 2020.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout: Earthly

12 May 2020 8:52 AM

Guest: Daniel van Zyl owner of Earthly

Earthly is a proudly SA brand that was launched during October of 2019. We manufacture and distribute reinvented Toothpaste Bits. This is an eco-friendly solution to the million of toothpaste tubes ending up on our landfills and oceans each year.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The right to (return to) work

12 May 2020 8:34 AM

What rights are afforded workers who are being urged to stay away from the office for longer than is required by the government? 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Government unbans somewhat bizarre list of goods under Level-4 lockdown

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[EXPLAINER] Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses is now open

Business Lifestyle

SAB gets permission to move beer, saving millions of bottles from destruction

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Schools not COVID-19 ready for teachers, pupils to return - unions

13 May 2020 12:17 PM

Lesotho Thabane will resign by 22 May - spokesperson

13 May 2020 11:42 AM

DA: Ending lockdown is about saving lives & the economy

13 May 2020 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA