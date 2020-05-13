The World View - Covid-19 testing in Wuhan China

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Radisson Blu Hotel hosts foreigners stuck in Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Clinton Thom
Guests
Clinton Thom
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 15:10
Groote Schuur Hospital in desperate need of 50 000 cloth masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Zameer Brey - chair of Groote Schuur Hospital Board
Guests
Dr Zameer Brey - chair of Groote Schuur Hospital Board
Today at 15:20
Lockdown in South Africa can no longer be justified
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Gear
Guests
John Gear
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-19: Ceres
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James de Villiers
Guests
James de Villiers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Who should be going back to school first?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
UJ’s new study reveals policy recommendations in a Post-Covid world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Broadbent - director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and professor of philosophy at the University
Guests
Alex Broadbent - director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and professor of philosophy at the University
Today at 16:55
Working from home: more or less productive?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nevania Naidoo - Employer Wellness at Workforce Healthcare Executive Director
Guests
Nevania Naidoo - Employer Wellness at Workforce Healthcare Executive Director
Today at 17:05
Be Aware and Beware of The Rise of the Securocrats
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Guests
Marianne Merten - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
We found high UV doses at high-altitude hiking trails in Reunion and Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Caradee Wright
Guests
Dr Caradee Wright
Today at 17:46
Alan Committee: No Contact Comedy show!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
